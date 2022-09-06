GMB viewers divided over Susanna Reid’s latest co-host today: ‘Useless!’

GMB today saw yet another presenting shake-up, with Susanna Reid joined by her second co-host of the week already.

Former politician Ed Balls was on the show alongside the 51-year-old, and viewers were divided, to say the least.

Ed Balls co-hosted today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls co-hosts GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna joined by her second co-host of the week, Ed Balls.

Yesterday, the 51-year-old was joined by money-saving expert Martin Lewis.

However, today, ITV employed the help of Ed to navigate what is a huge day in British politics, what with Boris Johnson formally resigning and Liz Truss being appointed PM.

“I couldn’t be in better company, Ed,” Susanna said at the start of the show.

“Because you’ve been there, in Number 10, for those moments of transition,” she said.

Ed divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

GMB today viewers divided over Ed Balls

Susanna may have been delighted to have Ed by her side on today’s show, but viewers at home were divided.

Some viewers were seriously unhappy that the former politician was hosting the show.

“Oh not Ed [bleeping] Balls again!” one viewer groaned, before branding him “useless”.

“How does Ed Balls still get work on #GMB?” another asked.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Christ! Ed Balls makes vanilla look vanilla #dullasdishwater.”

However, not everyone was against Ed returning to the show.

“Great to see Ed Balls back presenting with the beautiful Susanna,” one viewer tweeted.

“Phew a decent presenter,” another then said upon seeing Ed on the programme.

Another wrote: “Oh what a nice surprise. Put @GMB on and Ed Balls is co presenting.”

Martin Lewis co-hosted the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Susanna’s return divides viewers

Yesterday saw money-saving expert Martin co-hosting the show alongside Susanna.

Yesterday’s show was Susanna’s first since her summer break.

“It’s very good to be back, it’s very good to see you back by the way,” Susanna told Martin at the start of the show.

Not everyone was happy that Susanna was back.

“Oh no, she’s back. Wonder if she’ll let @MetinSLewis have the last word. Watch this space,” one viewer tweeted.

However, other viewers appeared delighted to see Susanna back on their screens.

“Oh yay! @susannareid100 is back! My day has been made. Welcome back Susanna,” one viewer wrote.

