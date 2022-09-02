Laura Tobin and twins on Good Morning Britain today
Laura Tobin under fire for ‘rude’ remark as adorable twins appear on GMB

A very honest response!

Good Morning Britain star Laura Tobin has divided viewers after baby twins appeared on the show as guests.

While hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard swooned over the adorable babies, weather presenter Laura, 40, wasn’t feeling the broodiness.

After speaking with guest Chantelle about her twins who are described as one in a million due to being born with different skin colours, Kate asked Laura: “Laura, are you cooing too?”

The meteorologist then replied: “No. I’m not really a big broody baby fan. They’re definitely very cute but it’s not setting my ovaries off.

“Now I look like a terrible person.”

One in a million twins appeared on Good Morning Britain
Laura Tobin wasn’t cooing over the baby twins that appeared on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Twins on Good Morning Britain

Taking to Twitter, some fans weren’t too pleased with Laura’s honest and direct response.

One person said: “Not so nice Laura.”

A second wrote: “That was a burn Laura! #GMB.”

@Lauratobin1 that was rude,” another commented.

Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard were swooning over twins unlike on Good Morning Britain
Presenters Kate and Ben swooned over the adorable babies (Credit: ITV)

Sharing a GIF of a person spitting out their drink, a fourth user added: “Amazing response from Laura there when asked if she’s broody. ‘No.’ #gmb.”

A fifth tweeted: “Can’t believe Laura!!! Wouldn’t you have just pretended to think those babies were super cute? #GMB.”

Some fans approved of Laura’s response

However not all fans were against Laura’s response. Some pointed out that it was great that Laura had the boldness to be honest.

One user said: “@Lauratobin1 The only one with the b***s to be honest and say she wasn’t cooing over those twins.”

A second added: “@GMB haha Laura Tobin, I don’t do babies either but everyone assumes because you’re female you should. I do have a 26 year old daughter but one was enough.”

Another said: “#GMB I feel the same as Laura tbh.”

Laura shares her daughter Charlotte, five, with her husband Dean.

