GMB viewers left distracted by Charlotte Hawkins’ appearance today

GMB today (Friday, August 5) saw Charlotte Hawkins return to co-host the show alongside Ben Shephard.

However, it wasn’t the presenting shake-up that grabbed viewers’ attention – it was what Charlotte was wearing!

Ben and Charlotte hosted today (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Hawkins on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw yet another presenting shake-up for viewers to get used to.

Yesterday, Ben was joined by Kate Garraway on the show, however today he was joined by Charlotte.

However, it wasn’t Charlotte’s return to the show that got viewers talking on Twitter.

Instead, it was what the 47-year-old was wearing on today’s show.

Charlotte was wearing a very bright yellow dress on this morning’s programme – and viewers were dazzled, quite literally.

Charlotte’s dress got viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss Charlotte’s dress.

One said: “The camera crew when they saw charlotte’s dress this morning,” alongside a GIF showing someone being blinded by a bright light.

the camera crew when they saw charlotte’s dress this morning #gmb pic.twitter.com/KRNgmwjGjv — The Priti Patel Fan Club (@domain_harry) August 5, 2022

“I have to turn off as it’s hurting my eyes,” another viewer said.

However, not everyone was critical of Charlotte’s outfit.

“@CharlotteHawkns a lovely ray of sunlight in that dress looking beautiful,” one viewer wrote.

“@CharlotteHawkns @GMB your yellow dress is cheering me up so much this morning. Where is it from?” another tweeted.

“That nice yellow dress looks lovely on Charlotte today. Very summery,” a third said.

Richard made viewers cringe on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Good Morning Britain this week?

Charlotte’s dress isn’t the only thing that’s had GMB viewers talking this week.

Earlier in the week, Lionesses star Chloe Kelly appeared on the show to talk about England Women‘s Euro 2022 victory.

At the end of the interview, Richard Madeley called Chloe “Coco“, a nickname he has for his own daughter, Chloe Madeley.

It’s safe to say that the incident made many a viewer uncomfortable.

“Richard calling that lioness footballer the same nickname he calls his daughter is just creepy and totally inappropriate. She’s called Chloe, not Coco!” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m still trying to get my head round why Richard Madeley felt it was appropriate to call Chloe Kelly, ‘Coco’ just because that’s what he calls his daughter?!?” another wrote.

