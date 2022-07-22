On GMB today, viewers urged Ben Shephard to stop doing an “unprofessional” habit.

The 47-year-old came under fire for repeatedly referring to politicians by their first name – something which grated on some people watching.

The presenter’s professionalism was criticised today (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on GMB today

Today saw Ben host Good Morning Britain alongside Charlotte Hawkins once more.

During this morning’s show, Ben, Charlotte, and fellow panelists discussed the Tory leadership race.

The race is now down to the final two – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Viewers were left baffled during the discussion as Ben repeatedly referred to Sunak and Truss as “Rishi” and “Liz”.

Whilst Ben may not have seen an issue with the way he was speaking about Sunak and Truss, some viewers were not impressed.

Viewers slammed Ben (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Plenty of GMB viewers took to Twitter during the discussion to slam Ben’s “unprofessional” habit.

“#GMB is there any chance of ‘Ben’ not constantly referring to politicians by their first names? It isn’t professional and they aren’t your mates,” one viewer tweeted.

“On GMB, Ben Shephard calling the two Tory PM candidates Rishi and Liz. Stop it please. Had enough of hearing the other clown called by his preferred moniker,” another wrote.

“He’s just crap. It’s all Liz and Rishi this morning. Pathetic,” a third said in reply.

“We all knew it… bound to happen! Ben Shephard refers to Tory candidates on first names as ‘RISHI’ and ‘LIZ’,” another wrote.

Charlotte and Ben sent a message to Kate yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband

It comes after Ben and Charlotte sent a heartfelt message to their co-star, Kate Garraway.

Kate was forced to pull out of hosting GMB due to her husband, Derek, being rushed back to hospital.

Derek is reportedly in a “serious” condition in hospital. Kate is believed to be at his bedside.

“So Kate’s not here. She’s taking some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we’re sending her lots of love,” Charlotte said on yesterday’s show (Thursday, July 21).

“Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well,” she added.

“Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on,” Ben said. “You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets. Fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

