GMB star Susanna Reid has opened up about her lockdown weight gain, saying she can’t fit into her old dress.

Speaking on today’s episode of the ITV breakfast show (Thursday April 22), the 50-year-old star commented on an image from 2019.

And she was at pains to let viewers know that the image showed her before she put on some pounds during the lockdown of 2020.

Susanna joked she wouldn’t be able to get into her old dress (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB host Susanna Reid say?

Appearing with co-host Adil Ray, the pair discussed her nomination for this year’s National Reality TV Awards.

Susanna revealed that she had been nominated for one of the awards.

As she was speaking, a video from the 2019 awards ceremony in London – where she won three gongs – was shown.

She said: “This is the old hair. And I would like to point out that was pre-lockdown weight.”

As the team discussed her nomination, Susanna said: “I am not going to slip into that dress again!”

Susanna showed off her sensational new hair (Credit: ITV)

How did fans react to Susanna’s new hair?

Susanna’s appearance was also a hot topic this week when she returned to work after the Easter break.

Debuting shorter hair and highlights on Monday (April 19), she made a playful dig at co-host Adil for not mentioning the new ‘do.

“I was coming to that! I didn’t want to start off with the hair!” he chuckled.

“Thank you very much! But I forced you to say it,” she replied.

Fans also loved her new look, with one saying: “Beautiful haircut Susanna!”

We have some exciting news! We have been nominated for the Best Lockdown Programme – News, Documentaries and Factual category in this year's @BroadcastAwards! pic.twitter.com/nAwf9K97NN — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 16, 2021

What is Susanna up for?

For this year’s National Reality TV Awards, Susanna appears in the Celebrity Personality of the Year 2021 and Best TV Presenter 2021 categories.

Good Morning Britain is also up for the Best Talk Show 2021 and Most Inspiring TV Show 2021 awards.

And that’s not all.

GMB has also been nominated for the Best Lockdown Programme – News, Documentaries and Factual award in the Broadcast Awards 2021.

Susanna said: “It was a privilege for us to continue broadcasting to people, many of whom were isolated, all of whom needed information and the government held to account at such a critical time.”

