GMB today saw Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh discuss the junior doctor strikes, which began today.

Viewers, however, were furious with Richard, with many accusing the “childish” presenter of “scaremongering” during the debate.

Richard and Ranvir spoke about the strikes (Credit: ITV)

Junior doctors strike discussed on GMB today

Today sees Junior doctors across England begin a four-day strike in a dispute over pay.

The strikes will see an estimated 350,000 appointments including operations cancelled.

Speaking to Dr. Hilary Jones on the show today, Richard asked: “Assume in ten minutes’ time I fell off my chair with a heart attack. Am I going to get the same treatment at the nearest hospital as I would have got a week ago?”

“No, you’re not,” Dr. Hilary replied. “You’re going to be in a queue with others in the same situation. This is disruptive. This is dangerous. It’s never been more dangerous.”

“So are people going to die today as a result of this strike action? As a direct result?” Richard then asked.

“Yes, yes I believe they are,” Dr. Hilary replied.

Richard was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed on GMB today

However, some viewers were unhappy with Richard‘s behaviour during the discussion.

“Richard Madeley ramping up the overly dramatic scaremongering on how many people will die because of the junior doctors strike over the next 4 days,” one viewer said. “Irresponsible and childish as always. He’s just a walking tabloid who’s loving every minute of the drama!”

“Maybe your GMB presenters should live off the same wage as junior doctors before they start criticising or trying to condemn their strike,” another said.

“This is why I never watch – scaremongering,” a third wrote.

“Madeley is a [bleep] end of,” another said.

However, not everyone was against Richard. “I absolutely love Richard,” one viewer said.

Richard told a ‘sickening’ story (Credit: ITV)

Richard’s ‘sickening’ story leaves Ranvir speechless

Yesterday (Monday, April 10), saw Richard tell a “sickening” story about the theatre that left Ranvir speechless.

Richard read out stories from viewers in relation to disruptive audience members at the theatre.

“We were in the theatre and the woman behind us was drinking champagne like water with a rowdy man who was slugging lager after lager,” he said, reading out one story. “Just before the intermission – I’m sorry about this if you’re having your breakfast block your ears.”

“The lady sicked up all over the person next to us and then the man joined them by vomiting right into my lap,” he then said.

Ranvir was shocked. “At the theatre! It used to be this elitist thing. It’s turned into something quite… it should be for everybody of course, I’m not saying it should be elitist,” she said.

