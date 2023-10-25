ITV issues apology as more than 2k viewers complain about Richard Madeley’s ‘indefensible’ interview

ITV has issued an apology after more than 2,000 GMB viewers complained about “disgusting” comments made by presenter Richard Madeley.

The 67-year-old telly presenter was criticised after he asked British-Palestinian MP Layla Moran whether her family in Gaza knew of the terror attack in advance.

According to The Sun, Ofcom received complaints from a “2,378 viewers”, who labelled his comments as “disgusting”.

GMB host Richard Madeley probed MP about the Gaza attacks

In an episode that aired on October 17, Richard asked Layla: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen 10 days ago, two weeks ago?” He also questioned whether there were any rumours surrounding it beforehand and said: “Was there there any word on the street?”

The MP appeared stunned at Richard’s questions. She interrupted him with: “Not this, not this.” She added: “Everyone, everyone has been surprised first of all by the timing and sophistication and they way that it’s happened.”

Since then many viewers have complained about the Good Morning Britain presenter and even labelled his comments as “appalling” and “indefensible”.

One said: “Disgusting questions from Richard Madeley. Viewership is one thing, letting an imbecile loose on morning (or any) television is indefensible.” Another added: “Hope @GMB are proud of how Madeley questioned Layla Morgan this morning. I thought it was appalling. It made me feel very uncomfortable and not the first time he has crossed the line on what is acceptable. He is a very good reason not to watch.”

A third commented: “Richard has to be taken off air ! He’s always been awful but his comments in the last two days have been totally unacceptable!!” Another commented: “I’ve submitted a complaint to Ofcom about Richard Madeley’s comments. I suggest others do the same.” Another added: “Madeley has to go, he steps over the line to often, he was very offensive asking Layla Moran if she had any indication of what Hamas was planning.”

‘I don’t believe that it is right that my family are being held accountable for what Hamas has done.’ Layla Moran is the first British-Palestinian MP & she has family stranded in a church in Gaza City. Layla says her family have ‘no food and no water’ and ‘have nowhere to go’. pic.twitter.com/zSj6dzVuRU — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 17, 2023

ITV issues apology

A GMB rep later explained Richard’s intentions were to “understand the mood and atmosphere” in Gaza and not to cause upset.

The statement read: “Richard is sorry that he has upset viewers with his question to Layla Moran. His intention was to understand the mood and atmosphere amongst the civilian population of Gaza immediately before the attacks.

“He asked Layla about her family in Gaza City because she had discussed speaking to them earlier in the interview. He did not mean to imply that she or her family might have had any prior knowledge of the attacks.”

Ms Moran added: “I have accepted his apology. The main thing is that I don’t want it to distract from these big issues.”

