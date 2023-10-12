A news segment on GMB today has been blasted by viewers for wasting their time.

On Thursday (October 12) blogger Carla Bellucci and presenter and journalist Ellie Phillips joined the panel to discuss cleanliness when being intimate with someone.

The debate highlighted how being clean was important, but having a full shower is only sometimes an option when “in the moment”.

Ben and Susanna led the debate on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: The controversial clip

Good Morning Britain shared a one-minute snippet on the social media platform X, and it has been viewed almost 30,000 times.

The news channel captioned the video: “Should you freshen up before getting frisky?”

Presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid invited the guests onto the show to discuss the topic.

Carla started off the conversation with: “For me personally, you have to be clean. I don’t want anything smelling.”

She went on to list smells that give her the “ick”.

Ellie agreed on needing to be clean but questioned: “How soon before the act are you having to shower?” as if you are on a night out or a date with your partner, stopping to shower again might “stop the excitement”.

Good Morning Britain viewers react

The segment became a talking point online but maybe not for the reason GMB was hoping for.

A viewer watched in disbelief and said: “Scraping the barrel now.”

Another said sarcastically: “Wow this is Pulitzer Prize quality journalism. Please more on inane segments. Can’t wait for tomorrow.”

“Sorry, but this not news,” an annoyed onlooker shared.

Social media users continued to reply to GMB‘s post in bewilderment. One said: “Oh god, where do you find these people….”

A spectator called out the segment: “Why are people even discussing this? Has @GMB finally lost the plot??? What silly arguments!”

“The world is on its ass, and this hits main morning! Give us a break!” one chimed in.

