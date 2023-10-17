Richard Madeley issues apology as GMB viewers call for him ‘to be taken off air’ following ‘insensitive’ question

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley is facing backlash after an interview he conducted.

Richard joined Susanna Reid on Tuesday’s GMB and interviewed British-Palestinian Lib Dem MP Layla Moran.

In the news segment, he asked Layla if there was “any word on the street” that Hamas was to attack Israel, with viewers puzzled at his use of phrase.

What did Richard Madeley say on Good Morning Britain?

During the interview, he asked the guest: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen 10 days ago … was there any word on the street?”

She replied: “Not this, not this. Everyone, everyone has been surprised first of all by the timing and sophistication and they way that it’s happened.”

Layla continued: “I don’t believe it is right that my family is being held accountable for what Hamas is done. It is a choice to turn off the water and the electricity and the way that has happened – I don’t believe that is right.”

Video clips of the interview have circled the internet and met with uproar. Many viewers appeared puzzled and perplexed that he asked that, especially when the conflict is so raw. Others praised the guest for the way she handled the question.

GMB speaks out

The morning show quickly apologised.

A Good Morning Britain spokesperson said: “Richard is sorry that he has upset viewers with his question to Layla Moran. His intention was to understand the mood and atmosphere amongst the civilian population of Gaza immediately before the attacks.

“He asked Layla about her family in Gaza City because she had discussed speaking to them earlier in the interview.”

They ended: “He did not mean to imply that she or her family might have had any prior knowledge of the attacks.”

What viewers said

One onlooker posted on X, Formerly Twitter in disgust: “Word on the street, absolutely disgraceful.”

Another said: “This is disgusting, it’s time Madeley was taken off the airwaves for good.”

A third shared: “Sack him now,” with a spectator adding: “Madeley should be sacked, today, for this.”

“@LaylaMoran so sorry you received such unacceptable, idiotic, insensitive questions from Richard Madeley . He was completely out of order,” a concerned viewed said.

A social media user called out the TV show: “Hi @GMB people are blaming Madeley, but you know what he is and you send him in to millions of people’s homes everyday. Irresponsible.”

