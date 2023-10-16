Richard Madeley announces he’s welcomed fifth grandchild and shares cute name

Television star Richard Madeley announced on Good Morning Britain this morning (October 16) that his son, Jack Madeley, had welcomed a baby.

Sharing the exciting news with viewers, the 67-year-old presenter revealed that Jack and his wife Issy welcomed their baby daughter five days ago. It is their second child together, as they previously started a family by having their son Kit in 2018.

Richard had big news to share today (Credit: ITV)

Richard has a new granddaughter

While presenting GMB alongside Susanna Reid, Richard spilled the news after Susanna brought the subject up.

“And you’ve been adding to your family, haven’t you Richard?” she said. To which Richard responded: “Well I have to say, yes. Little Wren is my fifth grandchild. She’s only about five days old.”

After announcing the wholesome news, a snapshot of Richard with baby Wren appeared on the screen. Holding the newborn in his arms, Richard looked delighted to have a new edition to the family.

“That’s little Wren, she’s a sweetie,” he told Susanna.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant shares two children with fellow presenter Judy Finnigan. Their daughter, Chloe Madeley, has a daughter, Bhodi.

Richard welcomed his fifth grandchild, Wren (Credit: ITV)

Richard and Judy’s tragic loss

Before welcoming their eldest child Chloe, Richard and Judy suffered a miscarriage.

“It was utterly devastating: no warning; no earlier, gentle, indication of the possibility of catastrophe,” Richard said on the Channel 4 documentary Child of Mine.

“Our baby had just died. And he was still in Judy’s womb,” he added. “She was kept in hospital overnight for a second scan ‘just to make absolutely sure’ and was then put into an induced labour.”

Richard and Judy suffered a misscariage before having Chloe (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Richard recalled his “heart broke for her” as he “waited outside the delivery room”. He described it as a” dreadful experience,” adding: “To go through the motions of childbirth, knowing what the grim outcome would be.”

