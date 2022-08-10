GMB viewers were left unimpressed over Richard Madeley on the show today (August 10).

The divisive ITV presenter once again angered viewers with his unique presenting style.

A close friend of the late Jack Fenton appeared on Good Morning Britain today to talk about his tragic death.

Jack, from Kent, died instantly when he was struck by a helicopter’s rear rotor near Athens last month (July).

Richard Madeley interviewed Jack’s friend on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Investigators had initially suggested that Jack had returned to the tarmac to take a picture when the tragedy occurred.

However, the claim was refuted by those who were travelling with him.

Robin Stanton-Gleaves, the chairman of Bromley football club and the father of Mr Fenton’s school friend, Jack Stanton-Gleaves, accompanied Jack and his pals on the trip.

“I was on the helicopter behind and my middle son Jack rang me to tell me what had happened,” he said.

“When I got to site, because I was diverted, and I saw the situation that was in front of me and I got the story from my middle boy Jack it was quite different.”

However, Richard then cut in: “That’s why I want you to tell it because we’re a little bit short of time. So can you get to that story then? What is it that your son told you?”

Robin said: “Very simply. They literally stepped off the helicopter. My son turned as he heard a sound and then he witnessed what he witnessed.

“For whatever reason, Jack Fenton had turned another way stepping off the helicopter. The story that he was on a selfie taking a picture is all wrong. What we do know is that there was a CCTV camera and we can’t fathom why is nobody looking at the camera.”

Viewers were unhappy with the lack of ’empathy’ being shared (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain complaints

Numerous viewers rushed to social media to hit out at Richard for lacking sensitivity.

“#gmb‘s Richard Madeley interview techniques are so uncomfortable to watch. Give that man some respect – telling him ‘get to that story, we are a bit short of time’ is very insensitive!” moaned one viewer.

A second complained: “Madeley talking to the friend of Jack Fenton might as well have just said ‘GET TO THE POINT’ he’s so rude #gmb.”

“Richard is so interruptive and does not show any empathy,” ranted a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Richard is horrific! Rushing this man who’s giving his account of a tragic event. He could not sound less interested. Zero respect #gmb.”

Despite this interview, Richard did gain praise from viewers over his interview with MP James Cleverly.

Following the interview, one viewer tweeted: “Today he did ask some sensible & justified questions, of James Cleverly.”

