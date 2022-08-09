Richard Madeley on GMB today, Olivia Newton John
GMB host Richard Madeley admits ‘regret’ today over Olivia Newton-John following her death

Viewers were unimpressed

By Robert Emlyn Slater

GMB today saw the show pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John after she passed away yesterday (Monday, August 8) aged 73.

During the tributes segment, Richard Madeley opened up about one of his biggest ‘regrets’ over the late Hollywood star.

Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins on GMB today
Richard and Charlotte hosted tributes to Olivia Newton-John (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Newton-John tributes on GMB today

On Monday, it was announced that Grease star Olivia Newton-John had sadly passed away aged 73.

She passed away in her California home after a battle with breast cancer.

Read more: GMB host Richard Madeley under fire today for behaviour during interview with Rev Richard Coles on grief

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Richard and his co-host, Charlotte Hawkins, spoke about the late star.

During the segment, Richard and Charlotte welcomed Jane Seymour on to the show, who was a close friend of the late Olivia.

It was during this interview when Richard opened up about his regret over the star.

Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins speaking to Jane Seymour on GMB today
Jane Seymour was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley confesses ‘regret’ on GMB today

Speaking about the late star, Richard said: “I wish I’d met her, I wish I’d interviewed her – it never happened.

“I always regretted it actually as the years went by.”

He then went on to speak about a picture of Olivia that was on the wall in the radio station he used to work at.

“I’m not exaggerating, it basically stopped traffic in the corridors,” he continued.

He then went on to say: “It was up there for months and even after months, the guys would just stop and look at it.

“And (they) just get lost in her beauty and I would have loved to have told her that.”

Viewers cringe at Richard’s tribute

Viewers were less than impressed with Richard’s tribute to the Hollywood legend.

“Richard Madeley asking some daft questions about ONJ, no wonder she never gave him an interview,” one tweeted.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Meanwhile, others paid tribute to Olivia as one said: “Olivia Newton John, 73 is too young. She deserved more.”

Another wrote: “So sad to hear of ONJ’s passing.. she was an iconic piece of the jigsaw of my adolescence!”

