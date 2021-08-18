GMB viewers call for Richard Bacon to be permanent fixture after impressive return

GMB viewers have resoundingly called for Richard Bacon to be a permanent fixture after his impressive return to ITV’s breakfast show.

Former Blue Peter presenter Richard, 45, is guest-hosting the show in the latest rotation approach.

And viewers were impressed. So much so they want him to stay!

Richard returned to the show this morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Richard Bacon on GMB today?

The show has adopted a guest-host policy ever since Piers Morgan dramatically walked off live on air and subsequently quit.

Adil Ray, Martin Lewis and Alistair Campbell have all guested in the hot seat.

And now it’s Richard’s turn.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan bags NTAs nomination as Dr Hilary Jones pokes fun

Making his first hosting appearance on the show since 2019 – where he also filled in for Piers – he appeared with Charlotte Hawkins.

Now he’s back and he seemed delighted.

“I haven’t done this for a couple of years, I live in America now where I have a slightly silly job, basically, inventing game shows and producing game shows which is a strange thing to do in the world.

“My first love is news and current affairs and to actually come back and talk about things that matter… to be here on a day like this is a fascinating thing.”

#GMB well hello Richard bacon! Defo think he should stay — sam jefferies (@sammyje) August 18, 2021

At last @ITV …a decent presenter in Richard Bacon.. he’s knowledgeable, experienced but vitally a fully formed human with compassion, empathy and kindness…please can we keep him…would make #GMB essential viewing👍🏼 — Patrina Finch #FBPE (@Siege_Perilous) August 18, 2021

.@GMB Great to see Richard Bacon presenting, A sober and reasonable voice in Afghanistan debate, hope he’s a permanent fixture on #gmb — Sue – #FBPE #NHSLove 🕷 (@susiemichele) August 18, 2021

How did viewers react to Richard?

And, as he calmly took Home Secretary Priti Patel to task for the crisis in Afghanistan, viewers were impressed with his skills.

One wrote on Twitter: “#GMB well hello Richard Bacon! Defo think he should stay.”

“At last @ITV,” another said. “A decent presenter in Richard Bacon.. he’s knowledgeable, experienced but vitally a fully formed human with compassion, empathy and kindness.

“Please can we keep him… would make #GMB essential viewing.”

A third wrote: “.@GMB Great to see Richard Bacon presenting.

“A sober and reasonable voice in the Afghanistan debate, hope he’s a permanent fixture on #GMB.”

Richard survived pneumonia in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Richard Bacon and what happened to him on Blue Peter?

Richard has endured a turbulent career, which began in kids TV.

After becoming a Blue Peter presenter in 1998, he was sacked after only 18 months because it was revealed he took cocaine.

Read more: GMB viewers baffled by Richard Madeley’s ‘ridiculous’ question to Amy Winehouse’s goddaughter

After stints on The Big Breakfast and This Morning, he presented news shows on BBC Radio Five Live and LBC.

However, as his career stabilised there was a new threat – in 2018 he was placed in a medically-induced coma after contracting pneumonia.

The dad-of-two now lives in LA with wife Rebecca McFarlane.