GMB viewers baffled by Richard Madeley’s ‘ridiculous’ question to Amy Winehouse’s goddaughter

Richard Madeley on GMB baffled viewers with a “ridiculous” question to Amy Winehouse’s goddaughter.

During a discussion on today’s Good Morning Britain (Friday July 23), Amy’s goddaughter Dionne Bromfield guested to talk about the late singer on the 10th anniversary of her death.

But soon, viewers became confounded by one of Richard’s questions.

Richard interviewed Amy’s goddaughter on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

What did Richard Madeley say on GMB this morning?

A new documentary – Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story – will air on MTV.

And Dionne, 25, was asked what she hoped viewers would take away from the film.

“Just how loving and caring she was. She was a really respectful person. She was just a very sweet loving person,” she replied.

Richard then asked: “Did you love her?”

“Of course, and I still do. I miss her being here, I really do,” Dionne replied.

How did fans react to Richard Madeley and his question on GMB?

It wasn’t long viewers expressed consternation at Richard’s odd question on GMB.

One viewer wrote: “What a ridiculously stupid question #gmb #madeley.”

Another said: “A section called Inspired by my Godmother and he asks did you love her #GMB.”

A third angry viewer exclaimed: “Did you love her? What a stupid [bleep] question Richard!”

Finally another viewer wrote: “@richardm56 what a ridiculous question that was to #AmyWinehouse God daughter on #gmb… Do you love Amy?

“I’m guessing, so! #rubbishHost. #bringbackpiers”

Dionne described the moment she found out about her godmother’s death (Credit: ITV)

How did Dionne find out about Amy’s death?

Award-winning singer Amy died aged 27 in 2011.

A probe into her death in 2012 concluded that Amy died from “unintended alcohol poisoning”.

The whole nation was shocked by Amy’s death, and during her appearance on GMB, Dionne recalled that fateful day.

“I was actually doing a gig,” she said.

“I was in Wales but you can’t get any phone service anywhere so we were out of the loop for a while.”

She explained that she was told by her manager 15 minutes before she went on stage.