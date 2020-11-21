GMB: Piers Morgan has said he’ll have the coronavirus vaccine live on the show.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, has been a vocal supporter of locking down and the vaccine.

Piers made the boast in the face of criticism of anti-vaxxers who believe the vaccine is dangerous and comes with risks.

Absolutely. I intend to have it live on @GMB as soon as I am allowed to. https://t.co/8MOtogpJRp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 21, 2020

What did GMB host Piers Morgan say about the coronavirus vaccine?

Piers took to his favourite social media platform, Twitter, to make the boast.

A follower asked him: “Can you please put yourself forward for the first vaccine jab!!”

He then responded: “Absolutely.

“I intend to have it live on GMB as soon as I am allowed to.”

Piers Morgan wants to have the vaccine live on air on GMB (Credit: GMB YouTube)

How did Piers’ followers react?

As ever, there was a mixed reaction from followers.

“Well said pal,” one said. “Love watching you on GMB, legend.”

“I feel for the researcher who will have to source that big freezer and get it in the studio!” another joked.

Why on earth would anyone want to view that?

A third piped up and commented: “Why on earth would anyone want to view that?”

Finally, one queried Piers’ motives: “End of day every one of us will make up their minds whether they believe they’re better off without the vaccine or it’s better to have it.

“But I somehow doubt Piers having it live on TV is about the good of everyone, it’s more about views, him waiting for the ‘How brave’ messages.”

A vaccine could become available next month (Credit: Pexels)

When will a coronavirus vaccine become available in the UK?

Yesterday (Friday November 20), Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the nation that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now being assessed by medical regulators.

He also said in the televised briefing from Downing Street that the NHS is setting up vaccination centres across the UK.

It’s hoped that the new vaccine will be available as soon as next month.

Three other vaccines – from Moderna in the US, Oxford University and AstraZeneca in the UK and Sputnik in Russia – have also reported strong early results.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has to be stored in -70C temperatures.

