Miriam Margolyes shocked GMB viewers today when she took aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson again.

Last year, the 79-year-old sparked Ofcom complaints when she said she ‘wanted Boris to die’ when he went into hospital suffering with COVID-19.

The Call the Midwife star appeared on Thursday’s show and ranted about Mr Johnson, calling him a “clown”.

Miriam Margolyes made her comments on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Miriam Margolyes say on GMB?

Miriam explained she was at her home in Tuscany, Italy, and would only return to the UK when it’s “safe” .

Read more: Piers Morgan grills Matt Hancock in GMB interview over school meal hampers

The star said: “Of course one must have the vaccine. Those anti-vaxxers are nuts. They need their heads seen to. It’s ridiculous.

“I’m hoping I get a vaccine as soon as possible. I’m 79 so I’m not quite 80 yet – I’ll be 80 in May.

Miriam branded Mr Johnson a “clown” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I may be able to have it in Italy before I come [back to the UK].”

She continued: “But I’m not going to England until it’s safe to go.

“I mean you’ve got that clown in charge there that I didn’t vote for and I’m holding him responsible for a lot of this mess.”

Viewers were divided over Miriam’s comments on Twitter.

One person said: “Miriam Margolyes is an absolute national treasure.”

Viewers divided over Miriam’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Miriam Margolyes the voice of truth.”

However, others weren’t impressed with the star’s comments.

One said: “So Miriam Margolyes wants to live in Italy without becoming resident, telling Brexit voters they didn’t know what they voted for, wants to come back to UK for Covid vaccine, whilst previously wishing Boris Johnson dead and now calling him a clown. What’s she on!”

Miriam faced backlash last year when she made her comments about Boris.

Ben giggled as Miriam made her comments (Credit: ITV)

What did Miriam say last year?

At the time, she was asked about how she thought the government had handled the coronavirus pandemic.

She said on Channel 4’s The Last Leg: “It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal.

Read more: Ben Shephard reveals toll coronavirus has taken on his own family as he supports Kate Garraway

“I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die. I wanted him to die.”

However, she insisted that she later wanted him to get better.

Following complaints to Ofcom, Channel 4 said: “The programme is live and unexpected comments can happen.

“In this instance, Miriam went on to say that she wanted him to get better.”

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about this story.