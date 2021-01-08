Ben Shephard has revealed the devastating toll coronavirus has had on his own family.

The Good Morning Britain host, who has supported co-star Kate Garraway as her husband remains in hospital, has also been personally affected by the virus.

Appearing on White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton, Ben gave an update on his loved ones.

Ben Shepard revealed his family has been affected by coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How has Ben Shephard been affected by coronavirus?

Ben shared: “I had family members who ended up in hospital very ill with it. Obviously Kate and her family have been through it and continue to the suffer.”

Read more: Piers Morgan on Instagram: GMB host takes sly dig at Ben Shephard’s appearance

Speaking about his own family, he added: “They all recovered, fortunately.

“My god daughter had been at university and she came home after lockdown, then very generously passing it on to her mum and dad.

My cousin wasn’t very well but she stayed home. But her dad Paul ended up in hospital twice on a ventilator and oxygen.

“My cousin wasn’t very well but she stayed home. But her dad Paul ended up in hospital twice on a ventilator and oxygen for a short period.”

The GMB host said his family were ‘very ill’ (Credit: ITV)

“The reality of it is really scary. Paul is a healthy mid 50-year-old guy.

“It’s struck him and really caught him,” Ben said.

What did Ben previously reveal about his family?

In April, Ben, 46, revealed members of his family were battling COVID.

Speaking on GMB, he said: “I’ve got family members that are very ill at the moment as well, and people that I know and friends that have lost friends and family.

“It just doesn’t get any less painful.”

Ben has continued to support co-star Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

At the time, he also reached out to co-star and close friend Kate.

Read more: Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper’s daughter sends plea to nation

Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March after contracting the virus.

However, the family were recently able to visit Derek over Christmas.

Ben’s family members pulled through (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kate called out Stanley Johnson after he questioned whether having the COVID vaccine would give people a “get out of jail free card”.

Speaking about the vaccine, Stanley said: “I am very much looking forward to it. I’m going to be fancy free after that.

“One thing that is not quite clear to me is what rules will apply to people who have (had vaccinations), will we get a get out of jail free card? I think probably not.”

Kate replied: “Well I think they have made that quite clear Stanley.

“Your son has been saying this, you can’t just carry on in a care-free way because we don’t know if the vaccine protects you from spreading infection.”

Later on, Ben added: “We saw Stanley Johnson talking about what he has to do and how he has to behave – or not really knowing how he has to behave.

“Fortunately Kate put him right.

“He’s the Prime Minister’s dad, but he didn’t know, having had the second booster, what he can and can’t do.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.