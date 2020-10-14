Mike Tyson has finally opened up about his GMB interview on Tuesday (October 13) that left viewers baffled.

The Boxing legend is returning to the ring for the first time in years, and he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his anticipated comeback.

However, the interview didn’t go quite as planned and viewers rushed to social media to question why the star appeared to be out of sorts.

At one stage he even looked like he had fallen asleep.

What did Mike Tyson say about his GMB appearance?

The boxer took to Twitter to explain why his appearance may have seem a bit off to those who were watching at home.

“Hey mate @piersmorgan@GMB@susannareid100 and UK,” wrote Mike.

“I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep.

“Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

Some of Mike’s fan were quick to assure him, with one replying: “If people actually understood how physically and mentally tiring your training is they’d know why you were like that for the interview.”

What did Mike Tyson do on Good Morning Britain?

The 54-year-old repeatedly slurred his speech during the interview, and made heavy breathing sounds.

At one point he even closed his eyes and appeared to lower his head while listening to Piers Morgan talking.

Susanna Reid asked the boxer: “There have been concerns as you are two men in your 50s fighting each other without protective headgear. What do you think about those concerns?”

Mike replied: “I think it’s very wonderful that we are fighting together. It’s a fight we should have had sooner, but unfortunately we are having it now, and that’s going to be awesome.”

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say at the time?

Viewers rushed to social media during the interview to share their concern for Mike.

One said: “@piersmorgan are you just going to gloss over that disaster of an interview with mike Tyson and pretend it just didnt happen……? #gmb “.

“Is Mike Tyson like… okay? #gmb ” said a second viewer.

While a third added: “That was awkward viewing. Mike Tyson did not sound a well man. #GMB”.

