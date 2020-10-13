Mike Tyson’s appearance on GMB on Tuesday (October 13) left many viewers scratching their heads.

The Boxing legend is returning to the ring for the first time in years, and he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his anticipated comeback.

However, the interview didn’t go quite as planned.

Piers Morgan grilled Mike Tyson on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Mike Tyson do on Good Morning Britain?

The 54-year-old repeatedly slurred his speech during the interview, and made heavy breathing sounds.

At one point he even closed his eyes and appeared to lower his head while listening to Piers Morgan talking.

Susanna Reid asked the boxer: “There have been concerns as you are two men in your 50s fighting each other without protective headgear. What do you think about those concerns?”

Mike replied: “I think it’s very wonderful that we are fighting together. It’s a fight we should have had sooner, but unfortunately we are having it now, and that’s going to be awesome.”

Mike appeared disorientated on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Good Morning Britain viewers say?

Viewers rushed to social media during the interview to share their concern for Mike.

One said: “@piersmorgan are you just going to gloss over that disaster of an interview with mike Tyson and pretend it just didnt happen……? #gmb “.

“Is Mike Tyson like… okay? #gmb ” said a second viewer.

While a third added: “That was awkward viewing. Mike Tyson did not sound a well man. #GMB”.

Piers poked fun at Donald Trump (Credit: ITV)

What else did Piers Morgan say on GMB?

The Good Morning Britain star was discussing the U.S. President’s latest ramblings about coronavirus when he claimed that many think of him as a “gay icon”.

Trump was seen at a rally in Florida on Monday (October 12) offering to kiss men in the audience before dancing to the song YMCA.

“The weird thing is he keeps choosing YMCA because it says ‘young man’. But do you think he has any idea about its meaning?” said Piers.

“Richard, do you want to educate the President on his preferred music of choice? Is trump a gay icon?”

“More than you are, love,” responded Richard Arnold.

Piers then hit back: “I am a bit of a gay icon!”

