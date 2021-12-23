GMB viewers all have the same complaint as Kate Garraway hosts with Richard Bacon

Kate Garraway hosted GMB with Richard Bacon today (Thursday December 23) – but viewers all had the same complaint about the show.

It turns out some of those watching at home didn’t take to how the presenters worked with one another.

And indeed, several disgruntled observers laid blame with Kate for being ‘bossy’ in her role.

What did viewers say about Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon on GMB?

The viewers complaining about Kate Garraway on GMB did so throughout the course of this morning’s show.

Going by their reactions on social media, it seems there wasn’t just one aspect that annoyed them, but several.

Among some very acerbic comments, Kate was described by her detractors as ‘annoying’, ‘bossy’ and ‘constantly talking’.

She was also accused of ‘shouting’ and interrupting her co-host.

‘Shouting and interrupting’

One dissatisfied early morning customer claimed: “Kate is so rude interrupting all the while, no manners at all #GMB.”

A second fumed: “Constant SHOUTING!”

“Has Kate always been this much of a jibber jabberer or is my post-jab headache making me less tolerant! She doesn’t shut up! #GMB,” wittered someone else.

A fourth user complained: “Kate, you’re a bit bossy, aren’t you? And you should calm down, shouldn’t you? #GMB.”

A fifth moaned: “Her shouting and interrupting is so flipping annoying! #GMB.”

And a sixth claimed: “Richard can’t get a word in #GMB.”

‘Kate is kind and courageous’

However, not everyone watching with access to Twitter was having what was claimed about Kate.

One user fired back at one of the people criticising Kate: “If you can’t say anything nice don’t say anything at all.

“Kate is kind and courageous and thankfully what you think about her is in the minority.”

Another replied: “Of course it is open to you to respond to Kate Garraway (and her situation) in any way you see sit.

“But I’d like to think that showing empathy to someone in distress should not beyond most people, any more than it should be seen as doing them a favour. #GMB.”

However, another person replied: “Agreed mate she’s annoying as [blank].”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

