GMB host Kate Garraway hit back at an MP today for not answering her questions.

On Friday’s show, the presenter and co-star Alex Beresford were interviewing Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick about the coronavirus vaccines and the free school meals scandal.

Kate questioned Mr Jenrick on why the government voted against giving children free school meals.

Mr Jenrick appeared on Friday’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB?

Mr Jenrick said: “We didn’t vote against free school meals, we actually provided a Government program…”

Kate cut in: “You did, you voted against it in October. You specifically voted against free school meals, not the vouchers system but you personally did.”

Following the government’s U-turn in giving children free school meals, Kate asked the MP if he “regrets” the decision to vote against it.

Kate grilled the Housing Secretary (Credit: ITV)

Mr Jenrick said: “Let’s not get distracted on that…”

Kate interrupted: “I don’t feel it is a distraction, I feel it’s kind of critical.”

Mr Jenrick continued: “The vote itself I’m talking about, not the issue because the issue is clearly very important.

“The vote itself was what’s called an opposition day debate in parliament which doesn’t change Government Policy.

“It’s an opportunity for other political parties to make a statement. What matters is…”

Mr Jenrick addressed the free school meals U-turn (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate say?

Kate cut in: “It’s also an opportunity for you to make a statement on your intent.

“I wonder if maybe you had to do it because you were instructed to do it and now there’s been a U-turn, maybe you regret that or do you still believe that it was right to not extend free school meals.”

Mr Jenrick replied: “I think tackling the issue of child hunger and poverty is absolutely critical, it’s always been important but even more so with all of the stresses and strains over the course of the pandemic.”

Kate said: “I’m so sorry but that isn’t answering the question, that isn’t really answering the question.

Kate asked the MP if the government regrets voting against free school meals (Credit: ITV)

“I know you’re trying to do with that program but it’s not answering one question and also this program has been in place for a while.

“Even pre-Covid, poverty was at its lowest level for a long, long time. So the program you’re putting out hasn’t worked as well as you’ve hoped.”

She added: “And on top of that, it isn’t really answering the question. It’s about us having a sense of what your values are.

“Because you voted against that, we just need to know that maybe now you’ve changed your mind and whether you regret and if you believe in extending free school meals.”

Mr Jenrick replied: “Well, I’ve always believed in ensuring children get the support that they need.

“I think we’ve come up with a good package now which provides millions of pounds of support both when children are in school and out of term time.”

