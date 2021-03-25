Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper following praise from her Finding Derek documentary.

The presenter returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday (March 25) and thanked fans for their support as Derek remains in hospital battling the after-effects of coronavirus.

Kate said the battle for Derek goes on and he has a “challenging week this week and next”.

Kate said husband Derek has got a “challenging week this week and next” (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek Draper?

Kate said: “Once the documentary goes out in parts, the situation doesn’t change does it.

“So the battle for Derek goes on and he’s got a challenging week this week and next.”

Kate added: “Yesterday I was feeling [overwhelmed] and that’s what I think we’re all feeling, aren’t we?

Kate thanked fans for support over her documentary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We’re all feeling like the battle goes on.”

The star said: “We’ve just got to hang onto hope and keep going forward haven’t we?”

Her colleague Susanna Reid praised Kate for her “remarkable” strength.

Susanna said: “This is one of the things that’s so remarkable and impressive about you Kate because you keep smiling. You’re a miracle worker.”

On GMB, Kate also said the support she’s received over her documentary has been “overwhelming in a wonderful way”.

Kate won praise for her powerful documentary (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Finding Derek?

In Kate’s documentary Finding Derek on Tuesday night, the presenter showed a personal insight into Derek’s health battle.

Derek has been in hospital since March last year after contracting the virus, which has ravaged his body.

During the show, Kate spoke about the possibility of having to fall in love with Derek again if he’s “not her Derek” once he is out of hospital.

Kate said: “Well, he is still Derek, he is still him… he is still that person that you love but he will behave differently and will be physically different.

“Will I be okay? I wont be delighted because I wouldn’t wish that on him, it will be very tough on us both, but he is for better or worse…”

She added: “It may be a rather beautiful thing, I’m trying to look at it as a rather beautiful thing.

“I feel as though we might have to fall in love again, find out who each other are now a little bit.”

Viewers praised Kate on Twitter, as one said: “Wow Kate Garraway is quite remarkable… in awe of her strength.”

