GMB host Kate Garraway admits she watched in horror as son Billy suffered shock accident

Kate Garraway has admitted she watched in horror as son Billy suffered a shock horse-riding accident.

Breakfast TV host Kate made the revelation on Good Morning Britain today (August 2) after an interview with Team GB Olympic hero Charlotte Dujardin.

Kate, 54, told co-host Ben Shephard details of the incident, which saw her 11-year-old son violently thrown from a horse during a riding lesson.

However, Kate’s TV husband was left in stitches when Kate revealed the cause of the accident.

So what happened with Kate Garraway on GMB today?

Kate admitted watching in horror as Billy was thrown from a horse during a riding lesson.

However, the story ended up taking a bit of a funny turn once the cause of the accident was revealed.

Kate said: “Billy got thrown from a horse because the horse had really quite bad wind.”

A shocked Ben exclaimed: “What?!”

Kate continued: “Really bad, I’ve actually got it on film, I’ll find it if you like.”

No one wants a windy horse! 😂💨 You can always trust @kategarraway to have a great story! 😂 pic.twitter.com/iZpIKjUMJE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 2, 2021

Ben replied in disbelief: “Billy got thrown off the horse because the horse had bad wind?”

Kate explained: “He had a bit of windy pops. You can actually hear it on the video.

“He’s fine, everyone’s fine. The horse stopped and turned around – Smokey, the horse was – and looked at him as if to say I’m so sorry.”

She then promised viewers she would dig out the video of the accident and play it on the show.

Kate did show some sympathy for her little boy though, as she admitted: “It’s always Billy, poor old Billy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

What else have Kate and the kids been up to?

Last week, Kate and the kids – Billy and Darcey – headed out for their first night out since Kate’s husband Derek Draper fell ill.

The trio enjoyed a night at the theatre.

However, they admitted it felt strange without Derek there.

Posting 0n Instagram, Kate said: “Well this was a moment – the first time the kids & I have been out to something other than school or work since Derek got sick.

“It was a magic show we were supposed to be heading to when he was rushed into hospital – and we felt strange that we were going out to one when he isn’t ready to – YET.

“But it was so wonderful to see Darcey and Billy enthralled and mystified and enraptured – the magic of life returning. And I know that’s what Derek wants too,” she added.

