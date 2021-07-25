Piers Morgan gives sad update on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper as he praises GMB pal

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is still greatly suffering as he recovers from COVID-19, Piers Morgan has revealed.

Piers, 56, discussed Derek, 53, in relation to his own current coronavirus battle.

Derek was hospitalised with COVID-19 in March 2020.

And despite him returning home to his family in April of this year, Piers says he still has a long road ahead recovery wise.

Taking to his Daily Mail column, the former GMB host says Derek is still in a “virtual coma”.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper on Good Morning Britain in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

What has Piers Morgan said about Derek Draper?

Piers wrote: “Derek is three years younger than me and remains in a virtual coma 15 months after being rushed to hospital at the height of the first wave of the pandemic with a headache and breathing issues.”

He went on to express his concerns over how effective the COVID-19 vaccinations are.

He claims to have contracted the virus after attending the Euro 2020 final – despite being double vaccinated.

He continued: “But what we don’t really know yet is exactly how effective the vaccines are at preventing serious illness or worse – apparently two jabs of AstraZeneca reduce the risk of infection by 65 to 90 per cent, symptomatic disease by 70 to 85 per cent, hospitalisation by 80 to 99 per cent, and death by 75 to 99 per cent – and given how bad I currently feel, that’s an unsettling uncertainty.”

Piers says Derek Draper remains in a “virtual coma” (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers heaps praise on Kate

Finally he said he doesn’t know how Kate copes with the constant care Derek now requires.

Piers wrote: “When Kate told me what her daily routine is now like, it exhausted me just listening to her. ‘I don’t know how you do it,’ I said.”

However, Kate confirmed that as Derek is the absolute love of her life, she has no choice but to continue caring for her spouse.

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper months before he fell ill with COVID-19 (Credit: SplashNews)

Earlier this week Kate said she believed NHS workers deserved a higher pay rise.

She witnessed their total dedication during the pandemic through Derek’s round-the-clock provided care.

Kate said: “Doctors, nurses are still very much involved in keeping Derek going now, so you know, the job is not done and we need to ensure there is enough there [financially] for them to keep going.”

