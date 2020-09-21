GMB had a dementia sufferer on today to show off his incredible piano skills and viewers were moved to tears.

During this morning’s (Monday, September 21) episode of Good Morning Britain, Nick Harvey was on with his 80-year-old dad, Paul, who has Alzheimer’s.

Just recently, Nick visited his dad and got him to do his old party trick – improvising a piece of music from four notes.

He videod the result and the clip went viral on Twitter, where it was seen by well over a million people.

What did dementia sufferer and piano player Paul Harvey do on GMB?

As a result, the duo appeared on GMB and Paul – a former composer and head of music at a school in Sussex – showed off his amazing piano skills.

It both moved and deeply impressed GMB viewers. Nick’s reaction to his dad’s playing, in particular, made those watching at home emotional.

On GMB, host Susanna Reid – sitting next to Piers Morgan in the studio – said to Nick and Paul: “If we give you, C, D, G and B.”

“Okay,” Paul said, before thinking a moment and starting on a soft melody. Nick, sitting behind him, grew visibly emotional. Nevertheless, he managed to hold back his tears so as not to disturb his dad. Viewers noticed, though.

80-year-old dementia sufferer Paul Harvey became a viral sensation for his amazing piano skills. Paul shows just how brilliant his piano improvisation is live with @Piersmorgan and @susannareid100. The result is inspiring…😢 pic.twitter.com/2MYpzsDhS4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 21, 2020

What did GMB viewers think of Paul’s performance?

Reacting on Twitter, one said: “His son’s reaction was as emotional as the piano playing. His chin went and he was obviously overwhelmed with pride, it was wonderful to watch.”

Another viewer said: “His son made me get even more emotional watching his reaction. Really heartwarming moment.”

A third tweeted: “@GMB We have just seen the incredible piano playing, a true joy to behold. It has filled my heart and my son’s with joy. Talent like this blows me away. Thank you, GMB.”

His son’s reaction was as emotional as the piano playing, his chin went and he was obviously overwhelmed with pride, it was wonderful to watch. — Claire (@claire_pearce) September 21, 2020

His son made me get even more emotional watching his reaction. Really heartwarming moment. X — Becky Watton (@BeckyWat1) September 21, 2020

@GMB We have just seen the incredible piano playing, a true joy to behold. It has filled my heart and my son’s with joy. He is off school with a bad cold today and I’m recovering from cancer treatment. Talent like this blows me away. Thank you GMB. Xx — Victoria Payne (@Victori17218098) September 21, 2020

GMB viewers call it ‘absolutely amazing’

Someone else put: “This was absolutely amazing. He should make an album in conjunction with @DementiaUK because he has a real talent. Beautiful man, beautiful music and a really special soul.”

“I’m no softie but, bloody hell, that was fantastic,” a fifth emotional viewer said. “The pride of his son, he couldn’t hide it if he tried. Beautiful.”

Piers was among those who shared the GMB clip on Twitter, calling it “magical”.

This was absolutely amazing, he should make an album in conjunction with @DementiaUK because he has a real talent. Beautiful man, beautiful music and a really special soul xx — (@charlotteukcity) September 21, 2020

I’m no softie but, bloody hell, that was fantastic. The pride of his son, he couldn’t hide it if he tried. Beautiful. — Anthony #BlackLivesMatter (@fieldsi79) September 21, 2020

