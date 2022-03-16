GMB viewers mock Dr Hilary’s appearance and coin cruel nickname

GMB viewers today (March 16) took to Twitter to mock Dr Hilary Jones‘ appearance on the show.

The celebrity medic was on the show with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid.

And, chatting to the pair, he angered viewers as he spoke about the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

Dr Hilary was on GMB today to discuss the rise in COVID infections (Credit: ITV)

What did Dr Hilary say on GMB today?

Chatting to Richard and Susanna, Dr Hilary opened up about the current lockdown affecting 30 million people living in China.

He said: “Other countries have had lockdowns sporadically as cases rise,” before revealing a rise in cases of the virus around the world.

“Things are picking up again. Even here we’ve got one in 25 people affected in England.

“We’re certainly seeing an uptake in admissions – 1,400 on Friday,” he said.

“Although this variant is more transmissible and less likely to cause serious infection, the sheer numbers of people now that we’re seeing, double the number when final restrictions were eased two weeks ago, that means that will translate to more serious illness and possibly more deaths,” he said.

The show’s viewers coined a cruel nickname for the doctor on social media (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react?

Not well, it has to be said, with one Good Morning Britain viewer accusing the show of “scaremongering”.

“#GMB must be bored again as they are back to scaremongering about COVID with Dr Hilary again,” said one.

Another added: “COVID’s been away for the month, it’s been Russia Russia Russia. And guess what? This morning Dr Hilary’s appeared and brought COVID back in the game.”

Cruel nicknames coined for TV doctor

Others coined a number of pretty unflattering and cruel nicknames for the TV medic.

One said: “If you say COVID three times Dr Death appears.”

A second said: “OH Hang On! Dr Hilary Jobsworth is trying to bring COVID back.”

Others called Hilary “Dr Doom” after his comments on the rising numbers.

“FFS. Dr Doom aka Hilary talking #covid ..wonder when he will ask for another #lockdown,” said one.

“Let’s listen to his spin as he tries to justify being on the show to spread his nonsense,” they added.

Another added: “The world is sad enough. Do we really need Dr Doom on before 7am?”

