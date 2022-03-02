What is Dr Hilary Jones’ net worth? Does the GMB medic have a wife?

Dr Hilary Jones is a GP who reports on breaking medical news on GMB – but does he have a hefty net worth?

He’s a pretty divisive character – some Good Morning Britain viewers love the friendly doctor and enjoy seeing him pop up on the show.

However, others coined rather unflattering nicknames for him during the coronavirus pandemic as he spread awareness of the virus and shared his advice.

So who is the TV medic? Is he married with kids? And how healthy is his bank balance?

Dr Hilary is general practitioner who appears on Good Morning Britain (Credit: Splash News)

Who is GMB star Dr Hilary Jones?

Dr Hilary Jones is a general practitioner and television star on Good Morning Britain.

The celebrity GP qualified as a medical doctor in 1976 and still works part-time for the NHS.

The star has had a very interesting career and was the only medical officer on the Tristan da Cunha islands in the South Atlantic just two years after qualifying.

Dr Hilary rose to fame after he joined TV-am as its resident doctor in 1989. After that he featured regularly on GMTV.

Since then, he has worked as a health editor for Daybreak and Lorraine and he reports regularly on GMB about emerging medical news.

He has also written for News Of The World and The Sun On Sunday.

Where is Dr Hilary’s surgery?

Once Dr Hilary came back fro Tristan da Cunha, he became a junior doctor at Basingstoke Hospital.

The medic has since worked his way up to become Principal General Practitioner in Basingstoke.

He now works part-time at a GP surgery. However, if you’re looking to nab him as your doctor, it’s location is sadly unknown.

What is Dr Hilary Jones’ net worth?

Trende Celebs Now previously estimated the celebrity doctor’s huge fortune – and it’s enough to make you drool!

It’s a ballpark figure, but we definitely wouldn’t sniff at the lower end of the scale.

Reportedly the star is worth between £800,000 and £4 million.

Dr Hilary Jones married Dee Thresher after they worked together on GMTV (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dr Hilary’s wife?

Dr Hilary is happily married to Dee Thresher.

The pair met when Dr Hilary was married to his second wife Sarah Harvey in 2008.

They worked together on a bikini diet segment for GMTV and struck up a friendship.

Dee has previously said: “I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get into shape for the summer and he was the doctor giving health advice.

“We were filming in Spain and really got on. A year later we were both at a friend’s wedding, re-connected and we’ve been together ever since.”

The couple got together in 2010, a year after Dr Hilary split from his second wife.

They then married in 2016.

He was previously married to first wife Anne Marie Vives.

They tied the knot in 1977 but divorced in 1987. Hilary and Sarah married in 1990 and split in 2009.

How old is Dr Hilary Jones?

Dr Hilary Jones was born 19 June 1953, which makes the TV medic 68 years old.

Does he have children?

He does indeed. In fact, Dr Hilary has quite the brood.

He has five children of his own – and Dee has two from a previous relationship.

Dr Hilary is dad to two sons – Tristan and Sebastian – from his first marriage.

And he had twins Samantha and Rupert and son Dylan from his second marriage.

Dr Hilary Jones has been a familiar face on Good Morning Britain since it started (Credit: Splash News)

Is Dr Hilary Jones leaving GMB?

Dr Hilary Jones still currently works for Good Morning Britain.

However, the star hasn’t been appearing on the show as regularly as he did during the pandemic and fans were starting to get curious.

He made his return to the show on March 2, though, and caused controversy with some of his remarks.

Th medic backed the decision to scrap mandatory COVID jabs for health and social care workers.

He stated: “92% of NHS frontline staff HAVE been double vaccinated. 95% of care home staff have been vaccinated.

“There is a small number of people who have not. Now, we cannot afford to lose them.

“We currently have a less virulent virus – we have cases still high in the general population, so penalising that small number of people who we need, does not make sense.

“Things have changed. And I agree. Along with the Royal College of Nursing, and all the people the government have spoken to about this, and think we can do this safely.”

However, viewers at home weren’t too impressed with the remarks and accused him of “backtracking” on previous comments he had made on the subject.

One said: “Personally, I have such little faith in Hilary now. His opinion changes with the breeze.”

As far as we know, the TV medic doesn’t have any tattoos (Credit: Splash News)

Does Dr Hilary Jones have tattoos?

While we don’t know for certain, we can assume that the celebrity GP doesn’t have any tattoos.

However, he joked about getting “an inking” on Good Morning Britain in 2021.

After Piers Morgan ranted about his disdain for doctors having tattoos, Dr Hilary made a joke on GMB by “accidentally” showing off his fake tattoo sleeve.

GMB host Susanna Reid said: “Did you get an inking yesterday?”

Dr Hilary then looked sheepish when he revealed a large brightly coloured tatt underneath his sleeve.

He told the host: “No, no, no – I don’t do tatts. Not my style.”

Taking a swipe at Piers, Susanna joked: “It might affect his ability to do medicine!”

The day before Dr Hilary showed off his new ink, Piers also asked the GP: “Hilary, have you got any tattoos?”

Without missing a beat, Dr Hilary joked: “No, I am more of an intimate body piercing man myself.”

Dr Hilary Jones on The Chase

Back in 2013, Dr Hilary took on The Chase in order to raise money for charity.

Luckily, he and the other members of his team managed to beat The Chaser, Paul Sinha, and win £100,000.

