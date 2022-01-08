Good Morning Britain medic Dr Hilary Jones has hit back at anti-vaxxers over their criticism of his comments on the ITV breakfast show.

Hilary said he relished the challenge of delivering important health messages during the pandemic on GMB.

However, his advice wasn’t always appreciated by viewers – and now he’s hit back.

What did Good Morning Britain star Dr Hilary say?

In a new interview with The Sun, Dr Hilary hit back.

He said: “You’re always going to get a few people who aren’t in favour of what you say but by and large the message I have are all very favourable.

“Of course you’ll get detractors, but nothing’s mandatory so people can make their own choices. My view is to give my comments according to what scientifically I think is a responsible way forward.”

Arise, Sir Hilary?

Indeed, while some viewers aren’t fans of his comments, Her Majesty the Queen certainly is.

Last year he was given an MBE for his work, while ex-colleague Piers Morgan recently joked about Hilary missing out on a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours list.

So does he want one?

Hilary admitted that, while “Sir Hilary has a lovely ring to it”, it’s not something he thinks is “in the offing”.

He admitted: “Of course Kate Garraway‘s got her gong, and she thoroughly deserves that, but no, I don’t think a knighthood is in the offing, but it’s nice to be recognised for what I’ve done.”

What has Dr Hilary said about the COVID jab?

Just last month the GP was slammed by viewers for his controversial COVID booster comments on Lorraine.

As the Omicron variant surged, he urged people to queue at walk-in centres to get their boosters.

“It’s not ideal,” he admitted, “but we’re in a situation which is a crisis.”

Lorraine and Dr Hilary also discussed how the booster rollout would affect less urgent GP appointments.

Hilary said he did “feel” for people currently in pain and those awaiting appointments for cancer treatment and diagnosis, but he assured viewers that GP will be there to help.

“They just can’t be in two places at once,” he said. “Something has to give.”