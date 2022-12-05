GMB host Ben Shephard has hit back at the “mindless horrific vile abuse” he’s received from trolls on social media.

The 47-year-old presenter revealed that he was forced to change his Twitter settings to filter out the abuse he gets on the social media platform.

Ben opened up about the abuse he receives (Credit: ITV)

GMB star Ben Shephard on social media abuse

In a new interview, GMB and Tipping Point star Ben has opened up about the abuse he receives on social media.

The presenter said that people would be “amazed” at the vile comments he’s subjected to online.

The abuse has got so bad that he changed his settings to filter it out.

Ben opened up about the abuse in a new interview with OK! magazine.

“Social media can be an incredibly important tool for debate but what I don’t need is the mindless horrific vile abuse from people,” he said.

“You’d be amazed – people just want to get a reaction out of me, so I’ve changed my settings on my social media. I just want to be drawn to positivity and optimism and hope,” he added.

The star says he’s his own worst critic (Credit: ITV)

Ben opens up

Ben then went on to say that he’s his own worst critic as it is.

He then went on to speak about how he lost his first job at Channel 4 back in the 1990s.

He described his firing as “brutal”.

Despite going on to establish a career with ITV, hosting GMB, Tipping Point, and Ninja Warrior, Ben admitted that he still doubts his abilities.

“I still constantly question if I’m good enough. I’m always trying to improve – that’s one of the brilliant things working alongside Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Ranvir [Singh], and Charlotte [Hawkins] – I feel like I’m learning all the time. Nobody is more critical of me than I am of myself,” he said.

Susanna has made a big confession about Ben (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid confesses to crush on ITV Good Morning Britain co-star

Elsewhere, Susanna Reid has made a pretty big confession about her co-star, Ben.

In a new interview, the 51-year-old confessed that she has a crush on her co-presenter.

She made the surprising admission during a chat with OK! recently.

“Nobody has to whisper about their crush on Ben like they have to whisper about their crush on Matt Hancock,” she said.

“Apparently people do [fancy Hancock] but that’s for them!” she continued.

“Ben lifts my spirits, whenever I’m weary he makes everything better,” she added.

In the same interview, Ben went on to praise Susanna, describing her as an “incredible journalist”. He also confessed that he can never beat her in an argument.

Read more: Ben Shephard brands Kate Garraway ‘beacon of hope’ as he discusses her ongoing struggles amid Derek woes

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.