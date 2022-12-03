Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has admitted she has a crush on one of her co-stars.

The journalist made the confession during an interview, where she admitted she’s not alone in her fondness for Ben Shephard.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Susanna said: “Nobody has to whisper about their crush on Ben like they have to whisper about their crush on Matt Hancock.”

She was referring to a journalist who recently went public saying they have a bizarre crush on I’m A Celeb star Hancock.

Susanna, 51, said: “Apparently people do [fancy Hancock] but that’s for them!”

She added: “Ben lifts my spirits, whenever I’m weary he makes everything better.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ben reciprocated Susanna’s admiration. He called her an “incredible journalist”, adding he could never beat her in an argument.

He said: “I just love working with her, whatever happens we always have a laugh.”

Susanna Reid forced to apologise

She was recently forced to apologise to viewers after a guest swore live on air when discussing Matt Hancock.

Susanna – who has been the lead presenter on GMB since 2014 – was joined by regular guests Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, just before I’m A Celebrity started.

Conservative MP Mr Hancock’s participation in the reality show was heavily criticised across politics and among members of his own party.

He had the Conservative whip withdrawn, meaning he no longer sits as a Tory MP.

A representative for the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group also insisted Mr Hancock should spend his time co-operating with the inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic instead.

And journalist Andrew took no prisoners when discussing the former Health Secretary, labelling him a “[blank]head”.

During the segment, Mr Pierce even called Mr Hancock a “laughing stock”.

Hancock resigned in 2021 after he was accused of breaking lockdown rules when filmed groping married aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office.

Pierce went on: “We’ve known Matt Hancock for a long time. When they [viewers] see him, warts and all, it will not be nice.”

Mr Pierce also added: “He’s a [blank]head. I can say that, can’t I?”

A horrified Susanna jumped in: “No! No you can’t say that! Apologies, everyone!”

GMB viewers in hysterics

Viewers were left in hysterics at the gaffe.

“Andrew Pierce calling Matt Hancock a ‘[blank]head’ on #GMB at 6.30 in the morning is TV gold,” one person tweeted, adding a laughing emoji to their post.

“[Blank]head haha #GMB,” another viewer repeated what they’d just heard.

Someone else added: “Don’t hold back @toryboypierce #GMB, I wasn’t expecting the word [blank]head while I was eating my Weetabix.”

However, despite widespread criticism and debate surrounding his suitability for the show, Matt Hancock finished third.

He was beaten by Jill Scott, who was crowned queen of the jungle, while 23-year-old actor Owen Warner was runner-up.

