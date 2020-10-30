GMB host Ben Shephard was forced to issue an apology after he admitted to not wearing a face mask while outdoors.

The GMB presenter, 54, opened up on this morning’s programme (Friday October 30).

Ben’s apology came after former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was criticised for not wearing a facemask over his nose when he left his house yesterday.

GMB host Ben Shephard apologised for not wearing a mask (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say on GMB?

Speaking with co-host Charlotte Hawkins and Dr Hilary Jones about Mr Corbyn’s mask mistake, Ben shared his story.

Recounting a recent trip to the petrol station, he said he forgot to wear his mask.

“Now we all know that’s not how it’s supposed to be worn,” he said, referring to Mr Corbyn.

“But I was at a petrol station yesterday.

“I filled my car up, I was miles away, and when I walked into the petrol station I suddenly realised I didn’t have my mask on as I got to the desk.”

Could we have a lockdown breather over Christmas?@Drhilaryjones says scientifically it doesn’t work out and economically it also works to have a lockdown over Christmas as many people wouldn’t be working. Watch GMB today👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/jG4w4xQAKi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 30, 2020

What else happened to Ben Shephard on GMB?

With Dr Hilary also admitting that he also once forgot to take a mask out and about with him, Ben continued.

“I was so apologetic, I said, ‘I’m so sorry I’ve completely forgotten’.

“[I] pulled my jumper over my face and the person behind the screen and said don’t worry you can’t go running out without paying, that looks suspicious.”

Dr Hilary admitted he had done the same (Credit: ITV)

What else has Ben been up to?

Yesterday, Ben had to cut his holiday short and come into the studio to cover Alex Beresford.

Alex pulled out of the show at the last minute because he was taken ill.

He took to Twitter and told fans that even though he was suffering from a cold and nothing more serious, he didn’t want to spread germs around the studio.

Ben said in reply: “I’m currently having to strim my dodgy half-term facial hair in preparation! Hope you’re feeling better soon.”

