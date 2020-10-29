GMB host Ben Shephard was forced to cut his holiday short after co-star Alex Beresford became ill.

Alex pulled out of hosting the show last minute due to having a cold and “feeling unwell” and apologised to Ben on Twitter.

He wrote: “Due to having a cold and feeling unwell I won’t be hosting @gmb tomorrow or Friday.

Ben Shephard filled in for Alex Beresford on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Alex Beresford apologises to Ben Shephard

“In normal circumstances I’d power through, however with things getting worse we don’t need anymore germs flying around the studio.”

He added: “Sorry to cut short your half term break @benshephard.”

Ben replied: “I’m currently having to strim my dodgy half-term facial hair in preparation! Hope you’re feeling better soon.”

Meanwhile, fans also offered their well-wishes to Alex.

One person said: “Let’s hope you overcome the annual October/November cold, especially as things are getting worse/people also getting colds.”

Another wrote: “Get well soon Alex. I’m going to miss you.”

A third tweeted: “Get well soon Alex and look forward to seeing you earlier than expected Ben! Wise decision Alex.”

Earlier this week, viewers saw Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray present the show.

Alex Beresford told viewers he has a cold and doesn’t want to risk coming into the studio (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are currently on their half-term break but will return next week.

On Thursday’s programme (October 29), Ben hosted alongside Charlotte Hawkins.

Charlotte defended Piers during an interview with MP Tim Loughton.

Discussing the coronavirus pandemic and possible second lockdown, Ben and Charlotte wanted to know why the government continue to boycott the show.

Charlotte criticised government ministers failing to appear on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Mr Loughton said: “Well, that’s an argument to take up with the Government ministers – I’m not a Government minister.

“I think if you want people to hear from Government ministers, you should probably not have presenters like Piers Morgan who don’t let them get a word in edgeways.”

However, Charlotte hit back: “But they’re not coming on at any time. It’s been 184 (days) – Piers hasn’t been here all that time.

“I think you need to sort out between the government and your interviewers what sort of interview you’re going to do.”

