Piers Morgan receives ‘death threats’ after calling for another national lockdown

Piers Morgan has revealed that he has received death threats in wake of his lockdown stance.

The GMB host, 55, replied to a disturbing tweet that included a photo of a noose.

Now deleted, the original tweet included: “Once we have come for the government we will come for you #TickTock.”

Piers replied in view of his some 7.8 million Twitter followers: “Awww, now the death threats.”

He also cc’d in Twitter, likely hoping that they would take direct action against the troll.

The shocking threat apparently came after he urged ‘conspiracy theorists’ and non-believers in COVID-19 to unfollow him.

Piers had tweeted: “Can all Covidiots please just unfollow me and f**k off. This 2nd wave is extremely serious & I’m not interested in your insane conspiracy theories, your dumb fake charts, your ‘proof’ that covid’s ‘not as bad as the flu’ – or any of your ignorant abusive garbage.”

In wake of the threat, he followed up with: “UPDATE: Covidiots are still following me, & still spewing their conspiracy cr*p and abuse. So sadly, I now have to move to full (permanent) lockdown & block them all.”

Piers has consistently called for stricter lockdown measures throughout this year.

And he has repeatedly accused the government of acting poorly in response to coronavirus.

He even called Loose Women star Denise Welch a ‘covidiot’ when she suggested that the UK government has overreacted to the virus.

Meanwhile, last night Piers’ demanded that the entire nation goes back into a second lockdown.

He tweeted: “Britain needs to lockdown – nationally, and immediately. And Britain also needs to ensure non-Covid patients get treated and businesses don’t go bust.

“This is on you @BorisJohnson– you’re supposed to be leader of this country, so LEAD.”

However, many Twitter users reacted to Piers’ demands with absolute despair.

One Twitter user lamented: “So many of the people not wanting Lockdown are the same ones causing us to need one. Why is it so difficult to follow the rules if it can help save lives. It’s truly beyond me.”

Britain needs to lockdown – nationally, and immediately.

And Britain also needs to ensure non-covid patients get treated & businesses don’t go bust.

This is on you @BorisJohnson – you’re supposed to be leader of this country, so LEAD. pic.twitter.com/xFqlp1xEFB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 28, 2020

While another vented: “How can the UK lockdown AND prevent businesses from going bust? Is Boris a wizard?”

And a further user fumed: “Piers give it a rest man, do you realise what you’re doing is creating mental health issues for people by constantly going on with this negativity.



“People are going bankrupt, whereas you’re not. You’re earning millions per year and are not going through the same stress and issues.”

