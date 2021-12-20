GMB has been axed from the schedule between Christmas and the New Year, reports claim.

ITV’s daily breakfast show was expected to transmit during the holidays, but now it will not be broadcast.

Susanna Reid will not be presenting next week (Credit: ITV)

Why has GMB been axed by ITV?

ED! contacted ITV for confirmation, and it told us: “GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday December 29 – Friday December 31 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tuesday January 4 2022.”

Furthermore, a source told The Sun that the move was “unheard of” but fears over staff shortages forced the channel’s hand.

Despite the news, there will, however, be an episode of Christmas Day, from 7am to 9am.

GMB star Sean has tested positive

The news come after occasional presenter Sean Fletcher revealed that he had test positive for Covid.

Sean, 47, shared the news on Instagram.

Showing a lateral flow test with two red lines, he said: “Had quite a morning.

“A positive Lateral Flow Test backed up by a positive PCR test. Went downstairs for breakfast and cut my finger with a bread knife. Couldn’t stop it bleeding.”

He went onto miss the BBC Sunday Live show and thanks Adrian Chiles for standing in.

GMB hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins hosted a debate about a Christmas lockdown (Credit: ITV)

They discussed lockdown on today’s show

On today’s show, hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins asked viewers to vote whether they thought the country should go into lockdown over Christmas.

They posed the question because of surging cases across the country and the growth of the Omicron variant.

However, viewers did not take kindly to the poll.

“Why are you so obsessed with us getting locked down or restrictions?” one asked.