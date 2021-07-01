GMB host Adil Ray has angered viewers after taking a brutal swipe at Martin Lewis.

The Money Saving Expert expert joined the ITV show alongside Susanna Reid for the first time this week.

Despite being a hit with viewers, it appears Adil was far from impressed with his clothing choice.

Adil Ray took a swipe at Martin Lewis on GMB (Credit: ITV)

During his stint, Martin explained he wasn’t wearing a tie despite ITV protocol.

On Monday, he said: “I’m not disrespectful of the programme’s structure, but in what I do, because I talk about money as the day job, I’ve always had a deliberate thing.

“I won’t wear a tie because it appears corporate and when you’re talking money. I want people to understand that I’m not on the corporate side. I’m on the other side.”

What did Adil Ray say?

Meanwhile, Adil chose to poke fun at Martin as he hosted the show today (July 1).

The TV star, who regularly appears on the panel, made the dig on Thursday’s instalment alongside Kate Garraway.

Kicking off the show, Adil said: “Can I just say normal service has been resumed. A tie is back on.

Martin hosted GMB without a tie (Credit: ITV)

“I caught a little bit of the last few days I mean what was he doing, I know he’s all up for saving money but it doesn’t cost much to get a tie.”

Laughing Kate replied: “He could have nicked one of yours!”

However, the comment didn’t sit well with some viewers at home.

How did GMB viewers react?

Fans rushed to Twitter to criticise the star.

One said: “@GMB Oh dear Adil Ray is back and [bleeping] of @MartinSLewis who does he think he is. This man grates on me, Martin Lewis has done a lot for people – what has Adil Ray done?”

A second tweeted: “Why oh why is Adil fronting GMB he isn’t funny?! He’s not a news man and the first thing he mentioned was that he was wearing a tie unlike Martin Lewis ‘really’ a bit of sour grapes I think! How he ever got that job in the first place I don’t know.”

Another shared: “Hands up who wishes that Adil Ray was still in Wembley rather than in the studio. Bring back Ben, Bill or Martin.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “Martin Lewis one of the best GMB have had for a long time. Can you please replace the dire, awful Adil Ray with him please.”

A fifth said: “#AdliRay can have a cheap dig knowing full well #MartinLewis outshines him I every department. Can learn so much from Martin on how to conduct yourself instead of just being a shouty man talking over the top of everyone.”

Furthermore, one called Adil “childish” over his comment.

Martin Lewis outshines him I every department.

They raged: “I think Adil Ray, GMB this morning, should be aware that wearing a tie does not a good presenter make. His childish stab at Martin Lewis was the first thing he mentioned today.”

Another agreed: “I thought Martin Lewis was great why does he need a tie ? He was intelligent and calm.”

However, one appeared to love Adil’s approach whilst grilling royal biographer Angela Levin.

Praising the host, one said: “@Well done Adil, finally someone putting Angela Levin in her place.”

