Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly co-stars swoon as pro debuts new look: ‘We like it, we’re here for it’

Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice is used to making the audience gush with his moves, but his recent appearance on It Takes Two sent hearts racing.

The Strictly Come Dancing veteran appeared on the BBC spin-off show yesterday (September 27) with a sleek, handsome look that host Janette Manrara quickly pointed out.

Giovanni is paired with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington this season as he hopes to take home the Glitterball trophy. He is known for his passionate dance moves, jet-black hair and stubble.

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara gushed over Giovanni Pernice and his specs (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice’s new look

Well, last night, he showed off a slightly more sophisticated look in a dark blazer, an open-collared white shirt, his trademark quiffed hair and a pair of designer glasses.

Janette immediately praised his new look and said: “Giovanni in glasses, this is the new thing, everybody, we like it, we are here for it.”

The studio seemed to agree as they cheered, and he replied: “You’re welcome.”

Amanda was also a fan, as she snuggled up next to him on the iconic It Takes Two sofa as Janette interviewed them.

One fan took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their delight at his new look and said: “Giovanni in glasses btw is so different! #Strictly #ItTakesTwo.”

Amanda appeared to like Giovanni’s new look (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Another shared their thoughts on the pairing and added: “Loved it, you have amazing chemistry with each other!” Another shared a love heart eyes emoji.

The positive comments followers whispers of the pairing rumoured not to be gelling so well on the show.

It was previously reported that Amanda had threatened to quit the show due to her pro partner’s “aggressive behaviour” during training.

One viewer joked: “Giovanni and Amanda stressing just how well they are getting on to dispel any of those rumours #strictly #ittakestwo.”

Giovanni Pernice and actress Amanda scored high last weekend on the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda on Strictly

Despite any rumours, the pair seem to be impressing the judges.

Last weekend, Giovanni and Amanda danced a gorgeous Viennese waltz. Their fancy footwork scored them 29 points from the judges, landing them in joint second place. Head judge on the panel Shirley Ballas even commented on their chemistry.

Fans are happy to see Gio on their screens as an injury warning a few weeks ago had them worried.

During his tour with fellow Strictly legend Anton Du Beke, he injured his ankle. This meant he would miss the pre-recording of a “few of the Strictly professional group numbers”. However, he appears to be back in full form now.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (September 30) at 6.20pm on BBC One.

