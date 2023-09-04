Giovanni Pernice confirms Strictly 2023 future following concern over injury

Giovanni Pernice has confirmed his Strictly Come Dancing 2023 future amid rumours he would be pulling out of this year’s competition.

The Italian dancer was recently on tour with Strictly colleague Anton du Beke, but recently had to miss several of their live performances due to an ankle injury.

I did twist my ankle on stage.

In a video in July he broke the news to the disappointment of many who had tickets, saying: “As you probably know, I’m on tour at the moment with Anton and doing one of the dances, I did twist my ankle on stage. Now just been to the physio and he advised to rest for a few weeks, which means I’m not going to be able to dance at the weekend.”

He went on: “This also means that I’m going to miss a few of the Strictly professional group numbers. But I just need to give some rest to my ankle and come back stronger than ever for the upcoming series.”

Will Giovanni be on Strictly this year?

Following the news of Giovanni‘s injury, so soon before the new series of Strictly, many fans were left worried that the popular dancer would not be fit enough to compete.

As such, when he invited his followers to ask him questions on Instagram over the weekend, many rushed to check in on him.

“How is your ankle? X” Enquired one concerned fan, to which Giovanni reassuringly replied: “Lots of this.. is better… thank you for asking.”

Just to make doubly sure, another person asked: “Are you doing Strictly again this year? Heard someone say you are injured x.”

Putting fears to bed once and for all, Giovanni thankfully confirmed: “I was yes. But I’m back and fully recovered. Can’t wait!!”

