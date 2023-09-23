Strictly in chaos as star ‘threatens to quit’ over pro’s ‘aggressive’ behaviour? ‘She’s found it difficult to handle’

Strictly 2023 is in chaos as a star of the show has reportedly threatened to quit the show due to her pro dance partner’s “aggressive behaviour”.

The news comes ahead of Strictly‘s first live show of the series this evening (Saturday, September 23).

A star of the show has threatened to quit (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 in chaos as star ‘threatens to quit’

With just hours to go until the first live show of the series, it has been reported that one of the celebrities has threatened to quit the show.

The star is reportedly unhappy with her partner’s “militant” attitude to training.

The disgruntled celebrity in question is former Sherlock star, Amanda Abbington. She has been paired up with former Strictly champ, Giovanni Pernice.

However, escalated tensions between the pair have reportedly become the talk of backstage ahead of tonight’s show.

Speaking to The Sun, a source explained that Giovanni takes the show “very, very seriously”.

Amanda isn’t happy with Giovanni, according to reports (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 star Amanda to quit?

Speaking to the publication, the source continued: “Sometimes his manner is incredibly brusque and this can upset his partners. Amanda was really looking forward to dancing with him, but has found his aggressive training style and attitude pretty difficult to handle.”

“He is quite militant in his approach to training. She’s been left very shaken, and has liaised with her team about quitting,” they then said.

“It has become far more stressful than she ever imagined and at the moment things between them are incredibly tense. That being said — and somewhat ironically — they actually dance very well together. The hope is they talk things through and wave the white flag,” they then added.

However, since reports emerged of tension between the pair, Amanda and Giovanni have seemingly put on a united front on Instagram.

Amanda posted on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni and Amanda put on united front?

Taking to Instagram last night, Amanda uploaded a snap of herself smiling during rehearsals.

“The smile you give your pro partner at the end of the camera rehearsal when you know you are in safe and hugely talented hands…@giovannipernice ya legend. See you all tomorrow,” she captioned the snap.

Sharing Amanda’s story to his own, Giovanni also paid sweet tribute to his celebrity partner.

“I usually don’t say those things early (as probably everybody know) but I’m extremely proud of you and I can’t wait for people to watch what we have created,” he wrote. Amanda then shared Giovanni’s touching words on her story.

ED! has contacted Amanda and Giovanni’s reps for comment. The BBC declined to comment when approached for comment.

Strictly airs tonight (Saturday, September 23) at 6.15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

