Angela Rippon reveals weight loss already from Strictly training: ‘I ache everywhere’

Strictly star Angela Rippon has revealed that she has lost a lot of weight already, just from training for the show!

The star is set to make her debut on the ballroom floor during tomorrow night’s show (Saturday, September 22).

Strictly star Angela Rippon reveals big weight loss

Tomorrow will see Angela take to the ballroom floor to dance with her pro dancer partner, Kai Widdrington.

Now, in a new column for The Telegraph, Angela has revealed that she has lost weight already, just from training for the show.

Writing in the publication, the 78-year-old revealed that she’s lost four pounds already.

“Our training sessions together so far have been intense, over anything up to six hours at a stretch. I ache everywhere. Have bruises in impossible places. Sweat buckets. And have lost four pounds,” he wrote.

Angela Rippon on ‘gruelling’ Strictly sessions

The TV star then continued. “And for three days last week, I was in Manchester, juggling the Strictly training with recording for the next series of my “day job”, the BBC consumer programme Rip-Off Britain, which starts on October 2.”

Angela then went on to reveal what she thinks her Sundays will look like for as long as she’s in the competition.

“I’m back in London, we meet every day at 10am and finish at 4pm. Friday is the all-day dress rehearsal at Elstree Studios and Saturday is the live show. I reckon for as long as I’m in the competition that Sundays will be sleep, cryotherapy, massage, and more sleep,” she wrote.

Angela tipped to make the final

Meanwhile, a former Strictly pro has predicted that 78-year-old Angela will make it all the way to the final of the show!

James Jordan, in a recent column for HELLO!, revealed that he believes Angela could go all the way to the final this year.

“I’m gonna really put one out there and say the oldest person ever [to go on the show] is going to make the final, I’m going to say Angela Rippon,” he said.

“I think she’s going to have class. I think she’s going to take it seriously. She’s going to want to be good, she’s not going to be dragged around the floor with Ann Widdecombe! That’s not going to be happening,” he then continued.

“I think it’s a great signing. And I think she’s gonna prove to people that at any age you can still be good. Hats off!”

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, September 23) at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.