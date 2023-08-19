Angela Rippon tipped to make the Strictly 2023 final by former pro: ‘She’s going to take it seriously’

Broadcasting legend Angela Rippon is set to become the oldest celebrity to ever take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

The Rip Off Britain host will turn 79 during the 2023 series – and she’s admitted to pondering why she hasn’t been asked to sign up previously.

A former Come Dancing host herself, Angela wrote off her chances to make it to the final stage of the BBC competition when her involvement was confirmed.

She said on The One Show: “I know I’m not going to lift that Glitterball trophy. I’m being honest with myself.”

Angela continued: “It would be wonderful if I could last long enough, a few weeks, and demonstrate that even at my age that it genuinely is possible for people who are older to be able to dance.”

However, amid speculation Angela could be paired up with the likes of Giovanni Pernice, another pro fave reckons Angela could be underestimating her own prospects.

James Jordan recently backed West End star Layton Williams and soap actor Adam Thomas to make it to the 2023 final.

He, alongside wife Ola Jordan, also tipped presenter Angela Scanlon or Corrie’s Ellie Leach to do well, too.

But while speaking to Hello! magazine about their very early predictions, Ms Rippon’s name also came up.

James also believes Angela will be one of this year’s outstanding contenders.

Indeed, he feels the veteran newsreader can make it all the way in the series. He also indicated any observers who may suggest Angela is only making up the numbers could very well be surprised.

“I’m gonna really put one out there and say the oldest person ever [to go on the show] is going to make the final, I’m going to say Angela Rippon,” James is reported to have said.

He added: “I think she’s going to have class. I think she’s going to take it seriously. She’s going to want to be good, she’s not going to be dragged around the floor with Ann Widdecombe! That’s not going to be happening.

I think she’s going to have class. I think she’s going to take it seriously.

“I think it’s a great signing. And I think she’s gonna prove to people that at any age you can still be good. Hats off!”

Elsewhere, head judge Shirley Ballas seems to agree Angela could be a dark horse.

She told MailOnline recently: “Angela has been around dancing the majority of her life and she knows what it takes. Angela wouldn’t have signed up if she wasn’t ready for hard work. She will get somebody who will put her through her paces but take into consideration her age.”

