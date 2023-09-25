Giovanni Pernice fans fuming amid backlash over his Strictly partnership with Amanda Abbington

Giovanni Pernice fans have defended his partnership with Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the weekend Giovanni danced a beautiful Viennese waltz with his 2023 partner Amanda. The judges loved it and gave the couple a score of 29 points, which saw them in joint second place.

While many fans loved the duo’s Viennese waltz, others didn’t think they had a good partnership and turned on Amanda for comments she made earlier this year.

Giovanni and Amanda’s Waltz was applauded by fans (Credit: BBC)

Back in March, Amanda faced backlash over a comment she made after footage surfaced from a baby sensory and cabaret show for parents and their babies. It showed a person dancing in boots and bondage harness. Amanda said at the time that the show was “not for babies” and said that “if you think it is, there is something fundamentally wrong with you”.

She hit back at the backlash, after some Strictly fans deemed it “transphobic”. Meanwhile, there’s also been claims of a ‘feud’ between Gio and Amanda – both of which have appeared to deny with gushing posts.

Giovanni and Amanda on Strictly

But now, taking to social media, many viewers have rallied around Giovanni and Amanda and expressesd their annoyance at the backlash.

“Nasty comments, a beautiful dance, she is great,” wrote one fan on Facebook.

“People stirring. I’m sure they are both fine,” added another.

“People just need to stop the cancel culture it’s interfering with our right to free speech. The terminally offended need to get over themselves,” said another.

Others supported Amanda

“I’m just watching and enjoying the show. I don’t understand why all this hatred comes from people who can’t watch and enjoy it,” one fan said.

Meanwhile, another said: “Hopefully they will just be marked on their dancing as they are clearly one of the best couples. Even if they end up in the dance they would beat most of the others and Giovanni is definitely a favourite of many. It should be on the dancing alone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

“They were really good and if her comments were taken out of context, it seems that is the way of the world these days. I hope they do well. She is a lovely actress., and Giovanni is a brilliant dancer,” someone else added.

“Great pairing. They will do well,” a fifth person added.

“I wish people wouldn’t jump on the bandwagon and bad mouth her when her comment was taken completely out of context which she had talked about in her post. Also, she is there to be judged on her dancing not whether you agree with her opinions,” wrote another.

Someone else commented: “It’s all speculation, they danced beautifully and they have great chemistry. Just leave [them] alone and enjoy the show.”

