Fears for Strictly star Giovanni Pernice as viewers turn on partner Amanda Abbington

Strictly fans have shared their fears that professional danger Giovanni Pernice will be served another early exit from the show.

Last year, Giovanni and partner Richie Anderson were booted out early doors after a disastrous samba, which saw Gio dressed as a warthog.

Last night, Giovanni danced a beautiful Viennese waltz with partner Amanda Abbington. The judges loved it, giving the couple a score of 29 points, which saw them in joint second place.

However, there are fears that comments Amanda made previously could come back to haunt the couple, and result in their early elimination.

Strictly: Fears for Giovanni

Taking to social media, many viewers gushed over Gio and Amanda’s Viennese waltz. However, some just can’t get past comments that Amanda has made previously. As a result, there are now fears that history could repeat itself and Giovanni will once again exit the competition swiftly.

One said: “Giovanni would have chemistry with a broom I swear. That’s all I have to say, and he’s lucky it’s not vote out, or we’d not see him much this year with *that* partner.” A second added: “I love watching Giovanni dance so much, such a shame about who his partner is this year though.” A third commented: “HATE saying this but Amanda’s dance was really good. However I will NOT be supporting or voting for her.”

Another was more blatant with their dislike of Amanda: “Manifesting Amanda first out.” A second agreed and said: “We will make sure she leaves early – whether it happens the first week of eliminations or she quits.”

However, not everyone felt the same, with many Strictly fans backing Amanda: “I’m going to vote for Amanda five more times just to override the nutters giving her stick on Twitter. If she stays long enough maybe they’ll implode.”

What did Amanda say?

Back in March, Amanda faced backlash over a comment she made after footage surfaced from a baby sensory and cabaret show for parents and their babies. It showed a person dancing in boots and bondage harness. Amanda said at the time that the show was “not for babies” and said that “if you think it is, there is something fundamentally wrong with you”.

She hit back at the backlash, after some Strictly fans deemed it “transphobic” and commented they’d be boycotting the show because she was on it.

“Now I need to make this very clear, I love drag, I think it’s an amazing form of entertainment. I [bleeping] love drag queens, I think they’re hilarious and brilliant and it’s an art form. I think there’s absolutely a place for it in the entertainment industry. My son played Jamie in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and he was a wonderful drag queen. But my tweet back in March was regarding a 12 year old who was doing it in front of adults. It just upset me because I saw a kid, a little kid, doing something very over sexualised and I didn’t think it was right.”

Amanda added: “I didn’t associate it with the trans community, nor would I associate that with the trans community because I think they’re two separate things.” She went on to insist she’s “not transphobic” and is a “firm supporter” of the trans community.

