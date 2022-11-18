Ghosts US on BBC Three: Who is in the cast of the American remake?

Ghosts US has finally landed here in the UK, and there’s a new bunch of faces in the cast.

So you might be wondering who plays who in the American remake, and where you recognise them from.

We’ve got the full cast list here for Ghosts US on BBC Three.

Plus, you can find out all the differences in Ghosts between the UK and US versions here, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Ghosts US.

Actress Rose McIvor as Sam in the cast of Ghosts US (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Sam Arondekar? Rose McIvor leads the cast!

Rose McIvor, 34, plays the US version of Alison, who is called Samantha “Sam” Arondekar.

Sam inherits the Woodstone Estate (the US version of Button House) from her great aunt and decides to leave a busy life in New York to turn the estate into a B&B.

Unfortunately, the home is haunted! And the ghosts accidentally knock Sam down the stairs, technically killing her for a few minutes, and giving her the ability to see ghosts!

Rose is probably best known for starring in US comedy series iZombie. She played Olivia Moore in the series from 2015 until 2019.

You might also recognise her for her role in the 2009 film The Lovely Bones, where she played Lindsey Salmon in the movie alongside Stanley Tucci.

Another one of her best-known roles is in Netflix‘s movie series The Christmas Prince. She played Amber, the American love interest to the prince.

Rose actually made her film debut in a huge film when she was just two years old! She played an angel in the 1993 Academy award-winning film The Piano.

Film fans might also recognise her from her role as Vivian Scully in Masters of Sex, Tinker Bell in Once Upon A Time, and Adrienne in Woke.

Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Jay (Credit: BBC)

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Jay Arondekar

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Jay Arondekar, Sam’s husband, who is more apprehensive about running the B&B… And the whole ghosts business in general.

The 38-year-old actor is probably best known as the English teacher (and love interest to Devi’s cousin Kamala) in the teen series Never Have I Ever.

You might also recognise him as Donald from the 2012 movie Pitch Perfect, where he played a member of the Treblemakers group.

He played Rishi Lahiri in the US sitcom The Mindy Project, too.

He also recently starred as Rakesh Dewan in the Disney+ series The Dropout, which showed the true story of Elizabeth Holmes’ Theranos scandal.

Other film roles you might recognise Utkarsh from include Jern in Brittany Runs a Marathon, Mouser in Free Guy, and Todd in tick, tick… BOOM!

He’s next set to play King Bumi in the new live-action series version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Brandon Scott Jones plays Isaac (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US cast: Brandon Scott Jones plays Isaac Higgintoot

Brandon Scott Jones plays Isaac Higgintoot in the show, a ghost who was a soldier in the Revolutionary War.

His character is based on Ben Willbond’s World War II ghost The Captain.

Brandon, 38, is probably best known for playing blogger John Wheaton in the final series of The Good Place.

He was one of the four humans involved in the experiment to prove people could become better in the afterlife.

You might also recognise him from HBO’s comedy series The Other Two. He played Curtis Paltrow in the series.

He also starred alongside Rebel Wilson in the film Isn’t It Romantic, playing Donny.

Brandon played Glen in the award-winning film Can You Ever Forgive Me?

He recently played Mr T in the 2022 Netflix comedy Senior Year, also starring Rebel Wilson!

Actor Richie Moriarty stars as Pete (Credit: BBC)

Richie Moriarty portrays Pete

Richie Moriarty plays Pete, a scout leader who got shot with an arrow in the neck. He’s probably the closest copy of his UK original, based on Jim Howick‘s Pat Butcher.

The 41-year-old has had quite a few guest roles on some huge shows!

He had a memorable part in the US comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, playing the junior councilman Doug Peterson who was hypnotised by vampire Nandor.

He’s also guest-starred on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Richie also had a small role in the 2016 film How To Be Single, playing Stan.

And you might recognise his voice too! Richie has provided the voice for Mr Swizzle on Pinkalicious & Peterrific since 2018.

He’s also done recurring voice work on Disney’s Hamster & Gretel.

Danielle Pinnock plays 1920s ghost Alberta (Credit: BBC)

Danielle Pinnock stars as Alberta Haynes

Actress Danielle Pinnock, 34, stars as Alberta Hayes in the series. She is a singer from the prohibition era.

She’s probably the closest equivalent to Mary (still not over the sucking off!), but obviously isn’t a burning witch.

Danielle is probably best known for playing Ms Ingram on Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory spinoff.

She also played Pamela in the Chris O’Dowd series Get Shorty.

She voices Kath on the Apple TV+ series Doug Unplugs.

Film fans might also recognise Danielle as Debra from Tell It Like a Woman, and Angela in The Undertaker’s Wife.

Asher Grodman stars as Trevor (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US cast: Asher Grodman plays Trevor Lefkowitz

Asher Grodman plays the ghost of a douchy stockbroker named Trevor Lefkowitz.

He is based on Simon Farnaby’s sleazy politician Julian, as he also died without his trousers on and frequently objectifies women.

The actor hasn’t had a lot of big roles before starring in Ghosts US, but he did have a memorable role as “Rat-[bleep] Sam” in an episode of Succession.

He’s also had minor roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Med, and House of Cards.

He’s next set to star in the Brooke Shields comedy film Out of Order!

Sheila Carrasco plays hippie ghost Flower (Credit: BBC)

Sheila Carrasco plays Flower

Actress Sheila Carrasco, 44, plays Flower, a hippy from the 60s whose cause of death is pretty obvious because of the bear claw marks on her shoulders. Ouch.

Her sweetness and naivety makes her most similar to Lolly Adefope’s Kitty.

Actress Sheila is probably best known for playing Jane’s friend Dana Peruzzi in Jane the Virgin.

She also played Jewel in the miniseries #VanLife.

She’s recently starred in the films Good Luck with Everything, and A Lot of Nothing.

Sheila is next set to star in the film Home Delivery.

There is no Flower equivalent in the UK Ghosts.

Actor Devan Chandler Long as the oldest ghost Thorfinn (Credit: BBC)

Devan Chandler Long stars as Thorfinn

Devan Chandler Long plays the oldest ghost Thorfinn, and is the US version of caveman Robin.

The 39-year-old actor is probably best known as Flex Mentallo – aka Man of Muscle Mystery – from DC’s Doom Patrol.

He also played Hart in the Prime Original crime drama Bosch.

You might also recognise him as Kincaid from Hulu’s Runaways.

He recently starred in the Jake Gyllenhaal film Ambulance as Mel.

Rebecca Wisocky plays Hetty (Credit: BBC)

Rebecca Wisocky stars as Hetty Woodstone

Actress Rebecca Wisocky, 51, plays Hetty Woodstone, the US version of Lady Fanny Button.

She’s probably best known as Evelyn Powell from the comedy-drama Devious Maids.

You might also recognise her as Brenda Shettrick from the Emmy-nominated series The Mentalist.

And it’s not the first time she’s played a ghost! She also played ghost Lorraine Harvey in the first series of American Horror Story.

She played Principal Nowack in the popular teen series 90210.

Rebecca recently starred as Cynthia McCormick in the mini-series Dopesick, and Yvet in controversial Netflix bio-pic Blonde about Marilyn Monroe.

Rebecca recently starred in the huge ensemble film Amsterdam, with stars such as Margot Robbie and Christian Bale.

Román Zaragoza plays Sasappis (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US cast: Román Zaragoza as Sasappis

Román Zaragoza, 26, stars as Sasappis, the Native American ghost who is the US version of Mathew Baynton’s poet Thomas Thorne.

He previously played Miles in the Disney Channel original series Austin & Ally.

He also voices Miy in the Netflix animated series Spirit Rangers.

Román starred in the 2019 film Shadow Wolves, alongside Criminal Minds star Thomas Gibson.

Who else stars in the cast of Ghosts US?

Tristan D Lalla plays Mark, a construction worker at the Woodstone Estate. He’s best known for playing Damien Sanders in the medical drama Nurses.

John Hartman plays another Revolutionary War ghost named Nigel, who lives in a shed on the estate. You might recognise him as Dr Goetsch from Young Sheldon.

Mark Linn-Baker plays Sam and Jay’s neighbour Henry, the US version of Barclay Beg-Chetwynde. The actor recently starred as Morris Walters in Marvel’s She-Hulk.

Kathryn Greenwood stars as Henry’s wife Margaret. She’s best known for playing Grace Bailey in the period drama series Wind at my Back.

Ghosts US begins on Sunday November 20 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC Three. All episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

