George Clarke show Amazing Spaces was on last night and featured a dedicated son hoping to treat his mum after his dad died.

During Thursday (February 19) evening’s repeated episode, TV architect George met son-and-mum duo Simon and Carol.

Simon and his mum Carol were on last night’s George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces repeat (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces?

The programme revealed that Carol and her husband had planned to travel all over Britain after he retired.

Unfortunately, a year before their adventure he passed away.

The show explained that Carol lived with Simon and his wife. He wanted to do what he could to give his mum the perfect retirement.

Simon wanted to build a mobile holiday home for his mum (Credit: Channel 4)

He used an old railway cattle carriage as the framework for an incredible gift for his mum – her very own mobile holiday home.

When Simon showed her the finished result, it blew Carol away.

“Oh wow, oh it’s fab, it’s lovely,” she said, stunned over the gorgeous interiors. “It’s great, cosy.”

The end result blew Carol away (Credit: Channel 4)

Simon’s incredible mobile holiday home

The inside included stained-glass windows and white panelling, while the sleeping space featured a proper bed and colourful natural lighting.

George said of the bedroom: “This is a mezzanine fit for a queen.”

Getting teary eyed, Carol said: “No one’s ever done anything like this for me before.”

She revealed she had a list of places she really wanted to see, including Cornwall.

The present he’s made for his mum has brought a tear to my eye.

Afterwards, the mother and son sat with George to talk through the project, which Simon revealed ended up costing around £24k.

Simon said: “Time’s precious for us, isn’t it mum? To get on that road and start getting out there… I wish my dad was here.”

He grew tearful as he said, “It was one of my dad’s dreams, to do this” and his mum leaned over to give him a big hug.

The touching ending to the programme had viewers at home feeling emotional.

George Clark’s Amazing Spaces viewers were tearful over Simon’s gift to his mum (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer said: “This mother and son on #GeorgeClarke #AmazingSpaces are so lovely and the present he’s made for his mum has brought a tear to my eye!”

Another tweeted: “#AmazingSpaces Ooooh bless em, [I’m] a right mess. Happy she got her big holiday home, shame her husband wasn’t there to see it.”

A third said: “Your dad will be looking down and saying, ‘Well done, son… you’ve done me proud for your mum’ #AmazingSpaces.”

Someone else replied: “That was a bit [crying face emoji].”

