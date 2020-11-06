Ugly House to Lovely House viewers were divided over a home’s design in last night’s episode, with some claiming the Colchester property was ‘ruined’.

George Clarke, host of the popular Channel 4 series, was back in Essex to see homeowners Wendy and Alan.

On Ugly House to Lovely House, George Clarke was back in Colchester (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened with the Colchester home on Ugly House to Lovely House?

George said: “Three years ago I met Wendy and Alan, who lived in one of the most dated houses on their street. Giving it a face lift was gonna be no small challenge.”

When he left previously, the couple had put all their money into a huge extension, which meant parts of the property were left unfinished.

Homeowners Wendy and Alan completely transformed their property (Credit: Channel 4)

They finished it in Thursday’s (November 5) episode, but a number of viewers at home didn’t like the design at all – particularly the black cladding.

Others took issue with the open-plan designs inside, which some felt were too “impersonal” and lacked “privacy”.

Some viewers felt the interiors were impersonal and lacked privacy (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Channel 4 viewers say about the property?

Some viewers thought the house looked ‘ugly’ with its black cladding (Credit: Channel 4)

Tuned into @MrGeorgeClarke and was yet again treated to an episode of #LovelyHouseToUglyHouse and not #UglyHouseToLovelyHouse 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Andrew Jackson (@atwjackson) November 5, 2020

Nothing is cosy in that house. Everything seems so open and impersonal. No privacy. I'd hate that. #UglyHouseToLovelyHouse — ɢᴀᴠɪɴ 🌵🐙 (@gavinworby) November 5, 2020

Some viewers admitted it ‘won them over’

Others liked it, as one said they thought it looked “stunning”.

“The #uglyhousetolovelyhouse tonight was stunning when it was finished! Love all the natural lighting and beautiful furniture,” one said, adding: “So open but cosy at the same time.”

“I must admit I was sceptical about the design at first,” tweeted another. “But actually in many ways it won me over.”

The #uglyhousetolovelyhouse tonight was stunning when it was finished! Love all the natural lighting and beautiful furniture. So open but cosy at the same time. — Eve (@EveMInteriors) November 5, 2020

I must admit I was sceptical about the design at first, but actually in many ways it won me over. I still think that double-height extension would be difficult to heat, though! — Murray Tremellen (@MTremellen) November 5, 2020

