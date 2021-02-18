Is George Clarke married? Does the Amazing Spaces host have children?

Is George Clarke married? And does he have children? The presenter’s familiar to Channel 4 viewers as the host of Amazing Spaces.

He has hosted the show since it launched in 2012.

But how much do you know about George? Read on to find out more about the Channel 4 star.

George Clarke is the host of Amazing Spaces (Credit: Grant Buchanan / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Is George Clarke married?

Yes, George Clarke has a wife. Her name is Katie and she works as a communications consultant.

They tied the knot 2018 at a ceremony in Ibiza attended by friends and family.

Katie told her social media followers about their special day, writing at the time alongside a photo of herself and George: “Thank you to our amazing family and friends who made our day special. Here’s to love, happiness and good people. Memories.”

George Clarke and his son Georgie (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Does the Amazing Spaces host have children?

Yes, George has three children from his marriage with ex-wife, Catriona.

Their names are Georgie, Emilio and Iona.

George and Catriona split in 2013.

The presenter said in a statement at the time that he and Catriona were together ” “a long time” and were going through an “amicable separation”.

I just loved being around sites and the process of building stuff.

It read: “We have been married quite a long time. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce.”

The presenter in his show Ugly House to Lovely House (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has George Clarke done outside of Amazing Spaces?

George is a lecturer, author, architect and Government adviser on housing.

He decided he wanted to go into architecture at around the age of 12. His dad died when he was young. And George would visit his builder grandfather, as he “loved being around building sites”.

He told the Evening Standard: “I just loved being around sites and the process of building stuff, the banter and the atmosphere. One of my most vivid early memories was of my grandad taking me to the Portakabin on a building site where there were 40 or 50 blokes having fry-ups and smoking cigarettes.

“Probably the most unhealthy place in the world but I loved it.”

When he finished school, he worked for a local practice and, while studying at Newcastle University and later UCL, he supported himself by renovating homes.

Since then, George has been in a number of shows.

His TV career includes Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke, Build a New Life in the Country and The Home Show.

