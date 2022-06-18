George Clarke gave an insight into his home life last month, following his alleged split from his wife.

The presenter, who will be on George Clarke’s Ugly House to Lovely House this afternoon (June 18), shared some of the moments he finds to be “poignant”.

Property expert George Clarke was married to second wife Katie for more than three years (Credit: Channel 4)

George Clarke’s ‘poignant’ moments

George, 48, spoke to House Beautiful in May, saying: “I stay in hotels around three or four nights a week, so being at home relaxing is such a joy.

Those simple things about the home are even more poignant and more powerful for me.

“I love being in my own bed, rather than staying in hotel beds with rubbish pillows. It’s even simple things like having a meal at home, rather than getting room service.

“Those simple things about the home are even more poignant and more powerful for me.”

George Clarke ‘splits’ from wife Katie

George reportedly split from his wife of over three years, Katie Morgan Jones, in February this year.

According to The Sun, the couple were living between their London and Gloucestershire homes, but put their country bungalow up for sale at £870,000.

Sources are said to have revealed to the publication that the couple split.

They married at a beachside ceremony in 2018 in Ibiza.

Ex-wife’s ‘trauma’

The alleged split followed Instagram posts by communications executive Katie, who said she had been through a “traumatic situation”.

She wrote about spending “lockdowns isolated” alone, calling them a “test of mental agility”.

She also referred to “many, many other trials and tribulations, tears and ­revelations” – although it’s not certain what she meant.

On the couple’s wedding anniversary in September last year, all seemed well with the couple.

Katie posted a moving message to her husband George, calling him her “best pal”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Morgan-Jones (@katiemorganjones)



She posted a photo of the couple holding hands on their wedding day, writing: “Happy Anniversary to my best pal. It’s not what we have in our life but who we have in our life that matters.

“To many more walks and adventures.”

Reports claimed last year that architect and author George is worth £4.5 million.

George Clarke’s Ugly House to Lovely House will be on Channel 4 on Saturday, June 18 at 4.35pm.

