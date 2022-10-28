Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up ‘confirmed’ as Mike Tindall ‘breaks silence on rumours’

The I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up has reportedly been confirmed with days to go before the show begins.

Many celebrities have been landing in Brisbane airport over the last few days, with the show set to begin airing very, very soon.

And their appearances have all sparked rumours that they’re heading into the Aussie jungle.

Mike Tindall could become the first royal to compete on the show (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up

The line-up for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity has seemingly been revealed.

For months, rumours claimed that Mike Tindall would be taking part in the upcoming season of the hit ITV reality show.

He was recently seen landing at Brisbane airport, and reportedly spoke about the show.

The former rugby star – and current member of the Royal Family – arrived Down Under on a red-eye flight from London.

Mike spoke to The Sun at the airport.

“It’s probably one of the longest times we’ve been away completely with no communication. When you go away you still have communication, so that’s obviously going to be the hardest bit,” he said.

Mike recently arrived in Australia (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall talks I’m A Celebrity 2022?

The 44-year-old then continued, saying: “You’ve just got to get your head around doing what you’re doing and try and win some stars and stuff and see where you go from there. I want to win stars because I want to eat!

“The hanger is always going to be the biggest thing you have got to worry about but I’ve also got three kids, so dealing with lack of sleep comes with the territory.”

Mike also revealed that Australia has a special place in his heart as it was where he met his wife, Zara Tindall.

Olivia Attwood will reportedly be on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else is taking part?

The line-up for this year’s season has seemingly been revealed.

Reportedly joining Mike in the jungle will be former footballers, soap actors, and reality stars.

According to reports, Love Island star Olivia Attwood will be in the jungle, as will DJ Chris Moyles.

Is Chris doing the jungle? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Loose Women star Charlene White is also set to rough it up in the Australian jungle, reports claim.

She was spotted arriving at Brisbane airport too.

However, she reportedly told The Sun this week: “I don’t really like creepy crawlies and I’m not really outdoorsy. I don’t camp.

“I stopped going to Girl Guides because they kept making me camp.”

Charlene was spotted in Australia this week (Credit: ITV)

Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner, Coronation Street‘s Sue Cleaver, and A Place in the Sun‘s Scarlette Douglas are all reportedly taking part.

Sue could be heading into the jungle this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

England football legend Jill Scott, Strictly star Seann Walsh, and Gogglebox‘s Babatunde Aleshe will also reportedly be on the show.

ITV hasn’t yet confirmed the official line-up for this year’s series so we’ll have to wait and see!

ITV previously said any rumours are just “speculation”.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 begins on ITV and ITV Hub on Sunday, November 6, from 9pm.

