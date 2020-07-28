Fred Sirieix discusses upcoming wedding and 'perfect' proposal on GMB

Fred Sirieix opened up about his upcoming wedding on GMB today (July 28).

The First Dates star rarely talks about his personal life so the insight was a treat for fans.

Fred Sirieix gave a rare interview about his upcoming wedding on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix pops the question

He popped the question to his fiancee, who affectionately refers to only as Fruitcake, in March earlier this year.

When asked how he did it, Fred told presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway: "It was perfect because she said yes. – that's the main thing.

"The only thing is though is I did not get a ring.

But I've now managed to do it because we are out of lockdown so the ring is there and she is very happy.

"So all is well!"

Fred and Fruitcake are getting married in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix discusses wedding plans

The star is planning to tie the knot in Jamaica.

Originally, the couple were hoping to walk down the aisle next year but plans have been postponed due to COVID.

Fred explained: "We're waiting to see when we can travel because it's important for all of our friends and family [to be there].

"We have to be patient and see what is going to happen – it is out of our control.

"But we are planning for early 2022 now.

"It's going to be great. I can't wait. It just going to be very exciting."

The First dates star said the proposal was perfect (Credit: ITV)

Fred went on to admit that he and Fruitcake are not rushing their wedding planning.

Instead, they want to take their time and make sure the big day is perfect.

"We have slowly started looking at wedding venues and where we are going to do it," he added.

"But there's no rush and we are keeping all of our options open."

The couple are tying the knit in Jamaica (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity stag do

Ben went on to question Fred about rumours claiming Gino D'Acampo and Gordon Ramsay are planning his stag.

When asked if the stories were true, the star laughed: "Yes!

"But listen, it's going to be fun. If Gino organises the stag do, I think that we are all going to have a good time."

He added: "Fruitcake was having nightmares but I reassured her it's all going to be good so she shouldn't worry too much."

