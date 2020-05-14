Who is Fred Sirieix's wife-to-be and does the First Dates Hotel star have children?

Fred Sirieix is a real life Cupid on First Dates Hotel.

But as he helps others find love on TV, fans have often wondered about is.

The 48-year-old recently got engaged but who is Fred Sirieix's wife-to-be and does he have kids?

Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Fred Sirieix's wife-to-be?

Fred is engaged to his partner – but he is forcing private about his personal life.

Although he has shared pictures of his fiancee on social media, he hasn't revealed her name.

Instead, he affectionately refers to her using the nickname Fruitcake.

The star confirmed they were in a relationship back in January 2018.

He then popped the question just over two years later in March 2020 and announced the news via Instagram.

Sharing a picture showing only half of her face, he told his followers: "#fruitcake said yes [yes]"

Fred's First Dates co-star Cici Coleman was one of the first people to congratulate the couple/

Commenting on the picture, she wrote: "Awww Fred!!!!! So so happy for you both."

When is Fred Sirieix's wedding?

Fred has discussed his plans for the big day.

However, the ceremony will undoubtedly now need to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with the Sun Online, he revealed that he and Fruitcake were hoping for a destination wedding.

Confirming his engagement, he said: "We are delighted.

Fred Sirieix is set to get married to his fiancee known only as Fruitcake (Credit: Channel 4)

"As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril [Jamaica] for a party on the beach."

While the big day may be a way off yet, the couple's relationship isn't short of romance.

Revealing how they spend date nights, he said: "Occasionally, I’ll go for a little wine and some tapas with my partner, who I like to call Fruitcake."

The First Dates star has two children (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Fred Sirieix have children?

Fred has two children from a previous relationship, 15-year-old Andrea and 10-year-old Lucien.

During an interview with Closer magazine, he opened up about the joys of fatherhood.

He said: "Happiness is hearing your kids tell you that they love you.

Fred has never been married before (Credit: Splash News)

"Having dinner with friends and enjoying it with a nice bottle of wine. These are the things that really nice ways of achieving joie de vivre."

The star was in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Alex, for 12 years.

However, the couple never married.

In 2016, Fred revealed he has never been married to anyone before.

First Dates Hotel is on Channel 4, Thursdays at 9pm.

